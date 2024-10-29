Singapore International Film Festival 2024 to feature 105 films from 45 countries

This year, Yang Kuei-mei and Lee Kang-sheng will be the first Taiwanese actors to win SGIFF's Screen Icon Award which honours Asian actors who have made an enormous impact on the film industry.

Yang and Lee were previously co-stars in Vive L'amour, the classic 1994 film about three lonely people who unknowingly inhabit the same luxury apartment in Taipei. The pair will also reunite at a dialogue session on Nov 30 at the National Museum of Singapore, where they will look back on their decades-long collaborative projects which include 1997's The River and 2005's The Wayward Cloud.

In a statement, Thong Kay Wee, the programme director of SGIFF said: "The festival continues to engage with global cinema trends and reflect upon the realities of the world, while imbuing a strong curatorial stance and our unique Asian perspective on how these can be reimagined.

"As we mark our 35th anniversary this year, we are dedicated to expanding our legacy of championing talents from Singapore and around the Asian region, all while presenting a multifaceted and distinctive festival programme deserving of our audiences’ support."

Head to the official website of SGIFF 2024 for more information.