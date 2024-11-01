Instant noodle brand Indomie announces NewJeans as global brand ambassadors, now has Korean ramyeon flavours
The iconic instant noodle brand from Indonesia also has the honour of being the first Southeast Asian brand to collaborate with the popular K-pop group.
Is your love for Indomie supernatural? The popular Indonesian instant noodle brand announced on Thursday (Oct 31) that it has nabbed the popular K-pop girl group NewJeans as its global brand ambassador.
This marks the first time that the quintet – comprising Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein – is working with a Southeast Asian brand. NewJeans currently also serves as ambassadors for American fashion brand Calvin Klein, with its members having solo deals with the likes of Gucci, Celine and Chanel.
In an ad posted on its YouTube page, Indomie also revealed that it would be releasing Korean-themed instant noodles including spicy ramyeon, rose ramyeon and spicy chicken ramyeon.
In a statement, Axton Salim, director of PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk which manages Indomie said: "We are delighted to have NewJeans as the global brand ambassador for Indomie. We are excited to be the first Southeast Asian brand to collaborate with them. NewJeans' music and personality, which resonate not only with K-pop fans but also the broader audience, align perfectly with Indomie's fun, energetic, and uplifting character.
"This is a major step for Indomie to expand our global market and stay relevant with the dynamic young generation."
According to advertising news platform Marketing Interactive, fans can expect promotional events starting from Nov 8. There'll also be LED billboards on the collaboration at Bugis Street, Chinatown Point, and Orchard Gateway in Singapore.