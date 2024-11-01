Instant noodle brand Indomie announces NewJeans as global brand ambassadors, now has Korean ramyeon flavours

In an ad posted on its YouTube page, Indomie also revealed that it would be releasing Korean-themed instant noodles including spicy ramyeon, rose ramyeon and spicy chicken ramyeon.

In a statement, Axton Salim, director of PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk which manages Indomie said: "We are delighted to have NewJeans as the global brand ambassador for Indomie. We are excited to be the first Southeast Asian brand to collaborate with them. NewJeans' music and personality, which resonate not only with K-pop fans but also the broader audience, align perfectly with Indomie's fun, energetic, and uplifting character.

"This is a major step for Indomie to expand our global market and stay relevant with the dynamic young generation."