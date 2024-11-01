Squid Game Season 2: Check out the new teaser trailer
The trailer shows Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun returning for a new round of the deadly series of children's games that he previously won. Only this time, he's trying to convince other players to not play.
Get ready for another round of Red Light, Green Light as the hit Netflix thriller Squid Game returns for its highly-anticipated second season on Dec 26. The streaming platform released an official teaser of the show on Nov 1, showing fans a glimpse of the plot as well as a bunch of new and returning characters.
The trailer confirms Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun has rejoined the deadly series of children's games which he had previously won. This time, it looks like he's trying to convince the new players to abandon the game – a move that doesn't seem to go his way.
According to Netflix, this season will have a "very different Gi-hun".
"His always-optimistic disposition has been replaced with a hardened demeanour following the horrors of the previous games. Despite the lasting emotional scars, Gi-hun is on a desperate mission to expose the deadly truth of the competition," said Netflix in a statement.
Director Hwang Dong-hyuk added: "Season 2 explores how Gi-hun follows through on his words after leaving the airport.
"Gi-hun’s endeavour to find out who these people are and why they do what they do is the core story of Season 2."
Returning cast members include Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo. Joining them are Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun (aka TOP), Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri and Won Ji-an.