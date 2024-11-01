Squid Game Season 2: Check out the new teaser trailer

According to Netflix, this season will have a "very different Gi-hun".

"His always-optimistic disposition has been replaced with a hardened demeanour following the horrors of the previous games. Despite the lasting emotional scars, Gi-hun is on a desperate mission to expose the deadly truth of the competition," said Netflix in a statement.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk added: "Season 2 explores how Gi-hun follows through on his words after leaving the airport.

"Gi-hun’s endeavour to find out who these people are and why they do what they do is the core story of Season 2."