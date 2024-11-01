Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Squid Game Season 2: Check out the new teaser trailer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Squid Game Season 2: Check out the new teaser trailer

The trailer shows Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun returning for a new round of the deadly series of children's games that he previously won. Only this time, he's trying to convince other players to not play.

Squid Game Season 2: Check out the new teaser trailer

Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, in a still from Squid Game Season 2. (Photo: Netflix)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
01 Nov 2024 10:46AM (Updated: 01 Nov 2024 10:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Get ready for another round of Red Light, Green Light as the hit Netflix thriller Squid Game returns for its highly-anticipated second season on Dec 26. The streaming platform released an official teaser of the show on Nov 1, showing fans a glimpse of the plot as well as a bunch of new and returning characters.

The trailer confirms Lee Jung-jae's Seong Gi-hun has rejoined the deadly series of children's games which he had previously won. This time, it looks like he's trying to convince the new players to abandon the game – a move that doesn't seem to go his way.

Former BigBang member TOP in a scene from Squid Game Season 2. (Photo: YouTube/Netflix)

According to Netflix, this season will have a "very different Gi-hun".

"His always-optimistic disposition has been replaced with a hardened demeanour following the horrors of the previous games. Despite the lasting emotional scars, Gi-hun is on a desperate mission to expose the deadly truth of the competition," said Netflix in a statement.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk added: "Season 2 explores how Gi-hun follows through on his words after leaving the airport.

"Gi-hun’s endeavour to find out who these people are and why they do what they do is the core story of Season 2."

Lee Byung-hun returns as the mysterious Front Man. (Photo: Netflix)

Returning cast members include Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo. Joining them are Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun (aka TOP), Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri and Won Ji-an.

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

South Korea Netflix Squid Game television

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement