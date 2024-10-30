Coloured diamonds are rare and super expensive – here’s how technology is making affordable ones a reality

For the average consumer, their prices can be prohibitive – even for a modestly sized gem.

Given that they are generally more expensive than “white” diamonds, consumers are likely to go for the latter, which many feel is a safer option where value and aesthetics are concerned.

But what if we were to tell you that there are now fancy coloured diamonds that are, comparatively speaking, much more affordable?

Lab-grown diamonds – man-made diamonds that are cultivated in a machine – have been highly popular in recent years. They are not simulants and are genuine diamonds – the difference between them and mined natural diamonds lies in their origins.

While most people are, by now, familiar with lab-grown white diamonds (and the sizeable cost savings they provide), not as many are aware that coloured diamonds can also be manufactured.