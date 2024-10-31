Muscle cramps: Why do you suddenly get them even while sleeping? Can they damage your muscles?

You don’t have to be an athlete to get a muscle cramp. You could be lying in bed, about to drift off to sleep when a sudden, involuntary and painful tightening of your calf or foot arch jolts you out of your sleepy state. It can be seconds or minutes before the cramp subsides on its own.

Such nocturnal leg cramps are pretty common, according to a 2017 study, which found that about 30 per cent of adults have night cramps at least five times a month. And it’s not because you were running a marathon earlier in the day, although active people are more prone to muscle cramps.

Cramps needn’t occur at night either. Sitting at your desk the whole day, or not stretching or exercising regularly, can also trigger these painful episodes.

Even though muscle cramps aren’t exactly causes for concern, physiotherapists do get queries about them from time to time: Are you more prone to cramps as you age? Can drinking sports drinks really help to minimise them? Can you prevent cramps at all? We find out.