Heidi Klum and Janelle Monae wear elaborate ET costumes for their Halloween parties

Heidi Klum and Janelle Monae opted for out-of-this-world Halloween costumes this year – both choosing to dress as the stubby alien ET for their parties on opposite coasts.

While the similar costumes will likely spark “who wore it best” debates that are popular in celebrity magazines, the stars chose different interpretations of the creature from Steven Spielberg's 1982 classic, ET The Extra-Terrestrial.

Klum's husband Tom Kaulitz dressed as ET, while the model and television personality came as Mrs. ET with animatronic eyes, a long neck and a blonde wig.