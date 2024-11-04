Former K-pop idol trainee now sells kimbap at Tanjong Pagar Plaza
The 31-year-old from Korea quit the “dark” K-pop industry and later married a Singaporean Mandopop singer. They now sell delicious home-style kimbap and Korean side dishes at their shop, Jo Ju Bang.
Picture a Korean twist on Subway sandwiches: Fresh ingredients on display as your kimbap is rolled to order. Jo Ju Bang at Tanjong Pagar Plaza keeps things straightforward with its fluorescent lights and unfussy decor, letting the kimbap counter do the talking.
It’s a takeaway spot where a former K-pop idol trainee from Korea and a Singaporean Mandopop singer have traded the stage for stuffed rice and seaweed wraps, bringing their omma’s cooking to the CBD crowd.
The Singa-Korean duo, Lawrence, 40 (known as XL) and Vivian Jo Hyeongi, 31, opened Jo Ju Bang after surprisingly successful stints selling kimbap live on their Tiktok account, @sgkr.singakorean (a friend gave them the idea and the business kick-started from there), and a pop-up stall in Novena.
Besides kimbap, they serve Korean banchan (side dishes) and chicken stews, homely dishes Vivian often makes for their five-year-old twin girls.
K-POP DREAMS SET ASIDE AFTER DODGY DATING REQUEST FROM PRODUCER
Vivian, who studied singing, dance, and theatre, found herself in Korea’s K-pop training circuit at the age of 19.
“I trained as an idol for a year, but I realised it wasn’t my path,” she shared. “The industry had a dark side and certain expectations that didn’t align with my values.”
She added: “I was forcefully asked to have a relationship with a producer so that I would have a better chance in the entertainment scene." She refused, left the K-pop circuit, went to university and later worked as a manager at a Korean aesthetic clinic in Singapore.
HUBBY SPENT FIVE YEARS IN TAIWAN PURSUING MANDOPOP CAREER
XL spent five years in Taiwan’s Mandopop scene under a Taiwanese label. He even appeared on Mediacorp’s talent show Superband in 2016 and Taiwan’s Super Idol in 2010, where he signed with a prominent producer, touring with Taiwanese artistes like MC Hotdog.
“Just as I was about to release an album, the producer said that the economy was not doing well in Taiwan and suggested I go to China to continue my career instead," he recalled. "But I was already 31 by then, and China’s music industry was a whole different ball game. Knowing it would take another three to four years at least to make it, I decided to return to Singapore,” he explained.
These days, XL scratches his creative itch by singing Mandopop tunes every Friday at Jyu Lae Bistro, a Taiwanese restaurant in Suntec. When he’s not on stage or at Jo Ju Bang, he’s busy running a media production company, producing videos for popular local YouTubers like Zermatt Neo and Annette Lee.
“If you see the name XL at the end of their videos, it was produced by me!” XL proudly beamed.
THE SHIFT TO FAMILY AND FOOD
How did the two meet? At Marina Bay Sands in 2015, where mutual friends invited both XL and Vivian for a party at the hotel. Vivian laughingly admitted that when she first met XL, she only knew how to cook instant noodles. However, motherhood inspired her to connect with her Korean roots via her mother’s recipes.
RECIPES COME FROM KOREAN STREET VENDOR MUM
Vivian’s mum used to run a traditional Korean pocha in Gyeonggi-Do, a province in the northwest of South Korea. The street food joint sold everything from kimbap to grilled meats. “When she first tried my cooking, she was quite shocked!” Vivian laughed. “Vivian has really captured the taste of delicious home-cooked food,” XL added.
Vivian eventually left her job at the Korean aesthetic clinic to become a stay-at-home mum.
Why sell kimbap now? “There aren’t many stores in Singapore offering traditional kimbap, so we thought, why don’t we start selling it? We sold five rolls on the first day of our TikTok live sale. Soon, we were selling out fast and our pop-up stall had long queues. Since there is a demand for it, why not [open a permanent shop]?” said Vivian.
There are plans to set up a second Jo Ju Bang outlet soon. The duo invested “a couple of hundred thousand” and $30,000 of that sum went into two machines. Vivian uses one to neatly lay the rice on seaweed, and the other to slice each kimbap into eight equal pieces.
"I think the rice machine is one of the best inventions ever. She now makes one kimbap in 45 seconds,” said XL.
NO REGRETS MOVING FROM MUSIC TO KIMBAP
“On average, business is stable, and on some days, it's great,” Vivian said. Is a kimbap eating challenge with Zermatt on the cards? (the YouTuber is known for devouring massive portions of food).
“We will be working on collaborations!” laughed XL.
Reflecting on their unexpected journey from musicians to food entrepreneurs, Vivian and XL said: “We never thought we would’ve done this 10 years ago. But just like our approach to music, we give our all to whatever we do, whether it’s a music career or running our F&B business. That’s our style.”
Any regrets leaving their past dreams behind? XL replied: “Not at all. In life, every journey is worth its value, and we’ve learned a lot from each one.
TRADITIONAL KIMBAP, S$9.90
FYI: Kimbap may appear like Japanese futomaki, but they’re quite different. The former uses rice seasoned with sesame oil while the latter contains vinegared sushi rice. Kimbap usually features humble cooked ingredients like canned tuna and ham, while Japanese makis often have raw seafood.
This traditional roll includes nine ingredients like fishcake, smoked ham, imitation crab meat, julienned carrot, spinach, omelette and pickled daikon.
Its seasoned seaweed wrap has just the right hint of sesame oil, and the tender rice is firmly packed with fresh veg that adds a nice crunch. We’re pleasantly surprised by how evenly and neatly the rice is laid out with the use of machines. A well-balanced roll, though if you’re into bolder flavours, you might crave a little extra kick.
TUNA KIMBAP, S$10.90
We prefer this kimbap. The tuna mayo is creamy, savoury and the sharp pickles help cut its richness. It’s a bit saltier than the traditional roll, but also more umami. Yum
KIMCHI KIMBAP, S$10.90
Homemade kimchi brings a tangy punch that’s flavourful but not overpowering. Meanwhile, fresh veggies keep things light – we enjoyed this.
CHICKEN BULGOGI KIMBAP, S$10.90
A spin on the usual beef bulgogi. It’s less saucy than other bulgogi kimbap we’ve tried and the chicken is soft with hints of sesame oil and sweet soy sauce. Not bad. One roll is enough for a meal. But if you’re really hungry, grab a side dish too.
EOMUK TANG, S$4.90
This fish cake soup features a stock with the comforting flavours of braised radish and light peppery notes. The fish cakes are soft and satisfying, making them a cosy addition to any meal.
JJIMDAK, S$9.90 FOR FOUR PIECES
For XL, the real standout here is Vivian’s jjimdak, a Korean braised chicken dish she has perfected over the years. “Her jjimdak is even better than her mother’s,” he beamed. He’s right. A rich, slightly sweet and savoury soy gravy is infused into the tender chook that's showered with toasted sesame seeds. Addictive.
Jo Ju Bang is at 1 Tanjong Pagar Plz, #01-15, Singapore 082001. Tel: +65 8205 7935. Open Mon - Sat, 11am to 7pm. More info via Tiktok & Instagram.
This story was originally published in 8Days.