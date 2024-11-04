Former K-pop idol trainee now sells kimbap at Tanjong Pagar Plaza

Picture a Korean twist on Subway sandwiches: Fresh ingredients on display as your kimbap is rolled to order. Jo Ju Bang at Tanjong Pagar Plaza keeps things straightforward with its fluorescent lights and unfussy decor, letting the kimbap counter do the talking.

It’s a takeaway spot where a former K-pop idol trainee from Korea and a Singaporean Mandopop singer have traded the stage for stuffed rice and seaweed wraps, bringing their omma’s cooking to the CBD crowd.

The Singa-Korean duo, Lawrence, 40 (known as XL) and Vivian Jo Hyeongi, 31, opened Jo Ju Bang after surprisingly successful stints selling kimbap live on their Tiktok account, @sgkr.singakorean (a friend gave them the idea and the business kick-started from there), and a pop-up stall in Novena.

Besides kimbap, they serve Korean banchan (side dishes) and chicken stews, homely dishes Vivian often makes for their five-year-old twin girls.