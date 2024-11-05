Best nude bras for women: How to pick the right ones that won’t show through white tops
For some women, it’s not always easy to find them in the right colour, size and fit. Here are some tips and suggestions on where to buy them.
Among the many essentials a woman needs in her wardrobe, a no-show bra is one of the most important.
The right underwear makes all the difference, especially when you’re wearing a white, sheer or clingy outfit and need the lift and coverage without having your underpinnings show through the fabric.
In fact, it’s a good idea to have a number of them in your drawer, as they are likely to be the lingerie style you’ll reach for most often.
What type of bra will effectively “disappear” under your clothing?
A nude bra – yes, but finding the right one isn’t always that straightforward and simple as it seems.
Here’s what you should be looking out for when shopping for it, as well as where to find designs and a wider range of colours that will work.
1. GET THE CLOSEST MATCH TO YOUR SKIN TONE
The colour of a nude bra is hard to define, since beige isn’t necessarily a nude shade for everyone. It might be tough to find an exact match for your skin tone, but you don’t have to do so – going for a near match is good enough.
If you can’t decide whether to go for a slightly lighter shade or a slightly darker one, it’s worth noting that the former is likely to work better under light coloured clothes. The best way to know for sure, however, is to wear a white T-shirt when you go bra shopping, so you can try them on and get a sense of the effect in the fitting room.
2. LOOK BEYOND NUDE
There are some neutral colours that may also work well under a white or slightly sheer top. These are hues that aren’t exactly skin-tone colours but are quite close to them – think blush pink, peach, grey and other pastel shades. Of course, they might not work for everyone, depending on your skin tone – but knowing this can open up a lot more options for you, if you don’t mind experimenting with other hues.
3. GO FOR A SEAMLESS STYLE
It’s not just about the colour – the design of the bra counts too. Don’t want the bra outline or seam lines to show under a tight or clingy top? A seamless bra, which has completely smooth, moulded cups, and a plain band and straps, is what you need. You’ll usually find these features in T-shirt bras, which are intended for wearing under fitted tops and are designed such that they will “disappear” underneath your clothes.
4. MAKE SURE THE FIT IS RIGHT FOR YOU
Even the best of seamless bras won’t look seamless if the fit and size is wrong for you. Bras come in many different styles – fuller busts will fare better with a full-coverage or balconette bra, while plunge or demi styles are more suited for those with smaller chests.
The right size is neither loose nor tight – gapping cups can be obvious under your top, while a too-tight bra band will create unsightly bulges and unflattering bra lines that will show too. If you’re having difficulty hunting down the right size and fit, a bra extender hook can sometimes do wonders by providing some room for adjustment.
Below are some options to try:
Uniqlo Wireless Bra, S$29.90
Seamless, wireless, supportive and comfortable, this bra style is an everyday underwear staple of many women here. It’s available in a range of shades that will work for light to medium skin tones, including light pink hues that may also work well as a nude bra for some women.
Available at Uniqlo.
Marks & Spencer Flexifit Wired Full-cup T-shirt Bra, S$42.90
This full-coverage T-shirt bra will provide adequate support for ample busts and has a smoothing effect that gives the silhouette a sleek appearance. Made with stretch fabric for comfort, it’s also available in a good selection of skin-tone colours.
Available at Marks & Spencer.
Etam Pure Fit Bra No 4, S$53
This lightly lined demi-cup style is made from ultra-fine microfibre for comfort, cut in a fit that flatters all shapes while remaining undetectable under your clothes. It also comes in a decent variety of shades.
Available at Etam.
Victoria's Secret T-shirt lightly lined wireless ribbed cotton bra, S$59.41
Besides its signature lacy designs, the renown lingerie maker of the world also has a collection of basic, simple bra styles that can be worn under light-coloured outfits. This style is available in 10 different nude shades that will suit a range of skin tones from light to medium and dark – quite a comprehensive selection for a mass-market brand.
Available at Victoria’s Secret.
Skims Push-up Plunge Bra, S$78
Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand is founded on the ideals of body positivity and inclusivity, and it lives up to its promise. Stocking an impressively extensive range of sizes and skin-tone shades the inner wear is available in, it is made to suit women of all skin colours and shapes.
This push-up style, for example, is available in 10 colours, band sizes ranging from a 65 to 100, and cup sizes from A to H. There are other minimally styled, no-show bras in the line, too, if you’re looking for a different cut.
Available at Skims.
Nubian Skin Wired Bra, S$101
Women with darker skin tones know how difficult it can be to find a nude bra that blends in with their complexion. This London-based lingerie brand was started specifically to address this issue, offering underwear and shapewear that cater to medium and dark skin tones. The range of bras is designed with simplicity and comfort in mind – you’ll also find wireless, bandeau and full-coverage options here.
Available at Nubian Skin.
Cuup Scoop Bra, S$115
Here’s another inclusive lingerie brand that offers bras and underwear in a wide range of skin-tone shades – from light to dark. Cuup’s selection of minimal designs are all “invisible” – choose from balconette, demi-cup, wireless or scoop-neck styles. The Scoop has a flattering rounded neckline, flexible underwire that won’t dig into your skin, and is what the brand claims to be its most universally forgiving and supportive silhouette. The size range is extensive, going from band sizes 65 to 110, and cup sizes A to H.
Available at Cuup.