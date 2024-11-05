Best nude bras for women: How to pick the right ones that won’t show through white tops

Among the many essentials a woman needs in her wardrobe, a no-show bra is one of the most important.

The right underwear makes all the difference, especially when you’re wearing a white, sheer or clingy outfit and need the lift and coverage without having your underpinnings show through the fabric.

In fact, it’s a good idea to have a number of them in your drawer, as they are likely to be the lingerie style you’ll reach for most often.

What type of bra will effectively “disappear” under your clothing?

A nude bra – yes, but finding the right one isn’t always that straightforward and simple as it seems.

Here’s what you should be looking out for when shopping for it, as well as where to find designs and a wider range of colours that will work.

1. GET THE CLOSEST MATCH TO YOUR SKIN TONE

The colour of a nude bra is hard to define, since beige isn’t necessarily a nude shade for everyone. It might be tough to find an exact match for your skin tone, but you don’t have to do so – going for a near match is good enough.

If you can’t decide whether to go for a slightly lighter shade or a slightly darker one, it’s worth noting that the former is likely to work better under light coloured clothes. The best way to know for sure, however, is to wear a white T-shirt when you go bra shopping, so you can try them on and get a sense of the effect in the fitting room.

2. LOOK BEYOND NUDE

There are some neutral colours that may also work well under a white or slightly sheer top. These are hues that aren’t exactly skin-tone colours but are quite close to them – think blush pink, peach, grey and other pastel shades. Of course, they might not work for everyone, depending on your skin tone – but knowing this can open up a lot more options for you, if you don’t mind experimenting with other hues.

3. GO FOR A SEAMLESS STYLE

It’s not just about the colour – the design of the bra counts too. Don’t want the bra outline or seam lines to show under a tight or clingy top? A seamless bra, which has completely smooth, moulded cups, and a plain band and straps, is what you need. You’ll usually find these features in T-shirt bras, which are intended for wearing under fitted tops and are designed such that they will “disappear” underneath your clothes.

4. MAKE SURE THE FIT IS RIGHT FOR YOU

Even the best of seamless bras won’t look seamless if the fit and size is wrong for you. Bras come in many different styles – fuller busts will fare better with a full-coverage or balconette bra, while plunge or demi styles are more suited for those with smaller chests.

The right size is neither loose nor tight – gapping cups can be obvious under your top, while a too-tight bra band will create unsightly bulges and unflattering bra lines that will show too. If you’re having difficulty hunting down the right size and fit, a bra extender hook can sometimes do wonders by providing some room for adjustment.

Below are some options to try: