SM Entertainment to debut new girl group next year, the first since Aespa
In addition, fan-favourite groups like NCT Dream and Red Velvet will have fresh album releases, merchandise and more.
SM Entertainment has revealed plans to debut a new girl group in early 2025, its first since launching Aespa in 2020. The company made the announcement on Tuesday (Nov 5) while also revealing its third quarter earnings.
Co-CEO Jang Cheol Hyuk said: “In addition to our long-beloved existing artist teams, SM has been continuously debuting new artists since last year, establishing a wide range of artist IP across all generations of K-pop. With the debut of a new girl group next year, we will further solidify our artist lineup.”
The company posted a 9 per cent decline in revenue for Q3 2024, down to 242.2 billion won (S$231 million), and operating profits have also dropped. The drop is said to be driven by a decrease in its subsidiary companies’ sales and increased production expenses for SM's first British boy group, Dear Alice.
SM also shared its plans for its current lineup of artistes. In terms of artiste activity, SM is focusing on enhancing its existing lineup to stabilise earnings. The company plans to support fan-favourite groups like NCT Dream and Red Velvet with fresh album releases, merchandise and an increased number of global concerts.
Aespa will remain active with an EP titled Whiplash; Red Velvet member Irene will release her first solo album; and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and NCT unit WayV also have releases scheduled this month.
SHINee’s Minho just released his first full-length solo album on Nov 4, and NCT Dream will release their album Dreamscape on Nov 11. NCT member Mark's first full-length album, EXO member Kai's EP and EPs from Red Velvet's Seulgi, NCT Wish and WayV's Ten are also on the way.
And NCT 127's fourth world tour, Neo City – The Momentum, beginning Jan 18, will see the group travelling to cities including Bangkok, Jakarta and Los Angeles.
In addition, to commemorate their 30th anniversary next year, SM will be hosting a live concert featuring a host of their artistes.