After losing her breasts and putting on 16kg, she started a fitness studio to help breast cancer survivors

A former oil broker who gave up her high paying job to be a pilates trainer, Aly Khairuddin, exercised for a living. But at the age of 43, the FitNut Loft founder was diagnosed with breast cancer and her world came crashing down.

Breast cancer had always cast a long shadow over Aly’s life. “My mother died from breast cancer when I was seven years old. So I’ve always grown up with this foreboding that one day I might get it,” she said.

When she was diagnosed with breast cancer during a routine mammogram in October 2015, it felt like fate.

That did not make it any easier.

Her daughters were only nine and six years old then. “My first thought was, I didn’t want to die. I had grown up without a mother and didn’t want that to happen to my daughters,” she said.