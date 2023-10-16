'It’s all for the women': This nurse has cared for breast cancer patients for 25 years and started a support group
Patmavathy Chellaiyya is a senior nurse clinician who holds the hands of breast cancer patients, listens to their worries, and encourages them not to give up. She tells CNA Women what it’s like caring for breast cancer patients, how she started the TTSH breast cancer support group and why being a breast care nurse is her calling.
When a patient returned to the Breast Clinic at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) for her appointment following a double mastectomy to remove her breasts, she broke down in tears. This was when senior breast care nurse clinician Patmavathy Chellaiyya stepped in.
She took her hand and simply listened.
The patient was grieving. She had early-stage breast cancer, she no longer had her breasts and she wasn’t sure how she could pay her hospital bill. On top of that, she was nervous about returning to work after her mastectomy.
Eventually, the patient regained her composure and was able to consider some of the options Patmavathy had suggested: Financial support for her medical bills, counselling to come to terms psychologically with breast cancer, and breast reconstruction surgery in case she wanted to recreate her breasts.
Before she left the clinic, she smiled and thanked Patmavathy, who told her: “You can do this.”
Such interactions are typical for Patmavathy, who has been a breast care nurse for 25 years of her 44-year nursing career.
BEING EMOTIONALLY PRESENT IS AN ESSENTIAL PART OF CARE
Starting her nursing career at TTSH as a 20-year-old in 1979, Patmavathy always felt passionate about helping others.
In 1993, after she had worked for more than 10 years in the hospital’s various medical units, she was assigned to work in oncology in the general surgery clinic. Her job: Take care of cancer patients.
“Caring for cancer patients opened my eyes,” the 64-year-old said. “When I saw the way patients suffered, it affected me and I wanted to be there emotionally for them.”
Driven by her newfound interest in cancer care, she did a stint at the Singapore General Hospital’s now-defunct school of nursing to learn about breast cancer and breast care.
“The learning changed my life,” she said. “Because I’m a woman, and the breasts are very closely related to being a woman, I felt a lot for the patients – it went beyond clinical care.”
After her attachment, Patmavathy was determined to bring what she had learnt back to TTSH, which, at that time, did not have a breast care department.
In 1998, a breast care speciality was established within TTSH’s general surgery clinic and in 2010, the speciality evolved into the TTSH Breast Clinic. Patmavathy played a significant role in both and is regarded as a founding member.
“Back then, in the 1990s and early 2000s, I was the only nurse in the hospital who had the clinical skills related to breast care and a lot was still unknown about breast cancer,” she said.
“It’s a relief to know that breast care has improved so much, and more patients can receive proper treatment.”
To be a breast care nurse goes beyond having technical knowledge, Patmavathy said – it’s also about knowing how to care for the women emotionally. “Patients are often lost about how they’ll cope with the knowledge of their illness,” she said.
It’s important to allow patients to release their frustrations and grief over what they’re going through, she added.
“There was a patient who broke down badly after she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and we weren’t sure why or what to do,” she said.
“But after a few appointments – and after she told me she had refused to get a mastectomy – she revealed that it was because her husband had threatened to leave her if she removed her breasts, even if the cancer spread.”
Through listening to her patients, Patmavathy understands their needs better and is able to direct them to other departments for further care. These typically include referrals for counselling or financial support.
“Taking care of breast cancer patients is the best thing that has happened to me, personally and professionally,” Patmavathy told CNA Women. “It’s not easy, but it’s fulfilling. Every time I meet a patient, I’m reminded of why I must work hard as a nurse and why I’m happy to do more.”
MOVING BEYOND THE CLINIC: STARTING A SUPPORT GROUP
Two years after TTSH formed its breast care speciality, Patmavathy realised that breast cancer care went beyond medical treatment. She had also noticed that breast cancer patients didn’t know who to turn to for company.
This prompted her to initiate the TTSH Breast Cancer Support Group in 2000, one of the few at the time.
“I wanted to start a group that could help breast cancer patients feel less lonely,” Patmavathy said. “So this support group was an optional follow-up after appointments at the hospital, where patients could meet with other patients or survivors.”
Back then, the group consisted of an informal list of women who had each other’s telephone numbers.
“It started very small. Besides myself as a facilitator, there were only around five other women patients and survivors,” she said.
“But more people joined, and some of the survivors who joined became trained counsellors under the Breast Cancer Foundation – this helped the patients a lot.”
Eventually, the support group started organising activities so that members could interact with one another.
“The women would plan lunches and outings after some of the patients’ appointments at the hospital so that they would have something to look forward to, no matter the outcome at the clinic,” Patmavathy said.
“They’d also share words of encouragement, hope, self-confidence, and to never give up, no matter how dark their situation was,” she added.
The support group even served as a “lobang” or resource, where the women would share shopping tips and deals, such as where to find good wigs, hair donation platforms and spa treatments and services.
Some survivors and patients have left, some are still inside, and some have even passed – but all of them have made a special mark and made at least one woman less lonely.
In 2017, Patmavathy started two WhatsApp group chats for the support group. The first, TTSH Beautiful Ladies, represents the committee of women responsible for organising activities for all members. This includes patients who have completed treatment, breast cancer survivors and a few clinical staff.
The second, Warriors, offers company and comfort to current breast cancer patients. They may be undergoing treatment, or be in denial and disbelief as they grapple with their diagnosis.
“On the group, they’d share pictures of their shaved heads, their breasts after a mastectomy or reconstruction surgery, their family members, their pets, them going back to work,” she said. “It was really sweet to see."
Since its beginnings in 2000, the TTSH Breast Cancer Support Group has organised dozens of activities and accompanied more than 100 women on their breast cancer journeys. It currently has around 30 active members.
“It’s so touching to see how the group has grown through the years,” Patmavathy added. “Some survivors and patients have left, some are still in the group, and some have passed – but all of them have made a special mark and made at least one woman less lonely.
“Anyone with breast cancer should know that it’s not always a death sentence and they should never go through it alone. Whether it’s with their spouses, children, survivors, counsellors, doctors or nurses, it’s something they can face together with others.”
As Patmavathy looks back on a career spent caring for breast cancer patients, she is grateful.
“It’s all for the women,” she said. “It can be tiring to be there for patients emotionally. But I also see it to be my strength and it gives me a lot of fulfilment and energy.”
