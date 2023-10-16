'It’s all for the women': This nurse has cared for breast cancer patients for 25 years and started a support group

When a patient returned to the Breast Clinic at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) for her appointment following a double mastectomy to remove her breasts, she broke down in tears. This was when senior breast care nurse clinician Patmavathy Chellaiyya stepped in.

She took her hand and simply listened.

The patient was grieving. She had early-stage breast cancer, she no longer had her breasts and she wasn’t sure how she could pay her hospital bill. On top of that, she was nervous about returning to work after her mastectomy.

Eventually, the patient regained her composure and was able to consider some of the options Patmavathy had suggested: Financial support for her medical bills, counselling to come to terms psychologically with breast cancer, and breast reconstruction surgery in case she wanted to recreate her breasts.

Before she left the clinic, she smiled and thanked Patmavathy, who told her: “You can do this.”

Such interactions are typical for Patmavathy, who has been a breast care nurse for 25 years of her 44-year nursing career.

BEING EMOTIONALLY PRESENT IS AN ESSENTIAL PART OF CARE