Perfect rainy day breakfast combo: Lontong and sotong from Java Corner in Stirling Road

“With fishing, you gotta be patient, just like driving a cab. Because you never know when you’re gonna get the next one. There are trips when nothing bites the whole day. Just like sometimes we may end up driving around without any calls or passengers, so patience is a virtue. You just have to think positively and things will change,” he shared.

I was getting schooled by Agus’ fisherman philosophy in life. It was how he got through the COVID-19 pandemic, which went full force just a few months after he started driving his taxi. It was also how he stayed the course even when his friends questioned his decision to become a “taxi uncle”.

“This is my choice. It’s an honest living, I learn a lot of things and I want more free time for my family. That’s something no money can buy. I don’t have to be so stressed by work. The moment I park my car, that’s it. More free time also means I’ve got time to find food!” he quipped.

Case in point, the lontong stall he discovered along a quiet stretch of Stirling Road at Block 49. After a few meals there and comparing notes with friends, he confirmed it was one of the best lontong in Singapore “taste-wise and price-wise”. Also, it’s very popular with fellow taxi drivers in the know.