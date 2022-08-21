Hong Kong actor Simon Yam’s leggy 18-year-old daughter breaks into modelling

Ella, who stands at 180cm, walked her first runway in Shanghai last year and is regularly togged out in Dior, Miu Miu, Saint Laurent and Ralph Lauren.

The rising star counts supermodels Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid as role models.

Her famous father was alleged to oppose of her entering showbiz, at least until now. He told reporters that Ella has no interest in acting but enjoys modelling like her supermodel mother.

“I think she’s doing well,” he said.