Hong Kong actors Priscilla Wong and Edwin Siu welcome their first child, a son

Hong Kong actress Priscilla Wong announced the birth of her first child, a son, with actor Edwin Siu on Instagram on Sunday (Mar 23).

The couple, who first announced that they were expecting in November 2024, posted a joint reel documenting their journey to the hospital for the delivery. They said: “Dear little son, thank you for choosing us.”

They added: “We kept asking each other if it was a dream or a reality, and it turned out that this was the feeling of grasping happiness."

They also thanked the doctors and medical staff. “You have become the baby's nannies, and you have become our teachers, so that we can feel love every day here.”

Wong, 43, and Siu, 48, shared that the day their son was born also happened to be Siu’s birthday.

“Our little son, tell you quietly, today is Daddy's birthday. Bringing you home, Dad said, birthday wishes come true."

Wong is best known for her role in Hong Kong dramas Two Steps From Heaven (2016), also starring Siu, and Life After Death (2020), while Siu rose to stardom through his role in Hong Kong comedy Daddy Good Deeds (2012).

The couple, who met on the set of comedy drama Madam Cutie On Duty in 2014, have been married for seven years since 2018.

Wong also revealed alongside her pregnancy announcement in November 2024 that she had previously suffered a miscarriage.