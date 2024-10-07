President’s Challenge Night 2024 and inaugural walkathon raise S$9.7m for 65 beneficiaries

Towards the end of the show, President Tharman and former national goalkeeper Hassan Sunny got the crowd roaring in a penalty shootout which saw the former beating the latter 3-2.

After his win, Mr Tharman said: "My strategy was to gelek (dance in Malay) a bit but you can't beat [Hassan Sunny] straight. Honestly, I'm just in awe of Hassan... He's really an idol for all of us."

Donations for this year's President's Challenge can still be made via its official website till Sunday (Oct 13).

Catch President's Challenge Night 2024 on demand for free on mewatch or watch a repeat on Channel 5 on Oct 13 from 4.30pm.