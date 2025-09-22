Twice to release new album in October, K-pop girl group's fourth album this year

K-pop girl group Twice announced on Friday (Sep 19) that it will be releasing a new album on Oct 10. Titled Ten: The Story Goes On, the album will commemorate the nine-member team's 10th anniversary. Its title is also an homage to Twice's debut album, The Story Begins, in 2015.

The surprise announcement has since shocked fans and non-fans alike, given how the group – comprising Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu – just released its fourth Korean studio album, This Is For, in July this year.

With the release of Ten: The Story Goes On, Twice will have dropped four new albums in 2025 alone – including the Japanese compilation album, #Twice5, in May; This Is For and the Japanese studio album, Enemy, in August.