Twice to release new album in October, K-pop girl group's fourth album this year
Titled Ten: The Story Goes On, the upcoming album will celebrate Twice's 10th anniversary as a K-pop group. It is set to be released on Oct 10.
K-pop girl group Twice announced on Friday (Sep 19) that it will be releasing a new album on Oct 10. Titled Ten: The Story Goes On, the album will commemorate the nine-member team's 10th anniversary. Its title is also an homage to Twice's debut album, The Story Begins, in 2015.
The surprise announcement has since shocked fans and non-fans alike, given how the group – comprising Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu – just released its fourth Korean studio album, This Is For, in July this year.
With the release of Ten: The Story Goes On, Twice will have dropped four new albums in 2025 alone – including the Japanese compilation album, #Twice5, in May; This Is For and the Japanese studio album, Enemy, in August.
One fan wrote: "Twice releasing like at least three albums a year, and sometimes more, is insane. These girls do not rest."
Another praised the group's work ethic, saying: "We gotta talk about Twice being the best group ever because not only do they keep up in the charts, they keep up in the arts and feed fans. They are truly one of a kind."
Twice is also currently in the midst of its This Is For world tour, prompting speculation that its upcoming stops in October – including Singapore, which falls right after Ten: The Story Goes On's release – will feature an updated set list.
The tour itself has already seen changes in its set list, with its recent Tokyo Dome shows having songs from Twice's Enemy album as well as the title track from Chaeyoung's solo album.
October will also see Twice releasing its documentary movie, Twice: One In A Million, in cinemas worldwide.
Formed in 2015 through the survival show Sixteen, Twice has cemented its place as one of the top K-pop girl groups of all time following a string of multiple chart-topping hits, including Cheer Up, TT, Fancy and The Feels.