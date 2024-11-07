More adults in Singapore are opting for braces. But is getting one after 30 – or even 50 – worth it?

Bernard Lim was 35 when he finally decided to fix something that had been bothering him for a while: His overbite, or as some call it, buck teeth.

A cracked molar and a series of dental issues pushed him to get braces fitted for the first time. For three years, Lim, who works in aviation, adjusted to life with ceramic braces; cleaning out food stuck between the gaps and enduring the discomfort and soreness that followed each tightening session.

But all the effort – even the “crazy” amount of time spent brushing – was worth it, he said.

Like Lim, Gu Jiashun’s braces journey started when he was an adult to correct his severe underbite, where the lower jaw juts beyond the upper.

The 27-year-old recruitment consultant got braces fitted last year as part of a more comprehensive treatment at the National Dental Centre Singapore (NDCS), which includes jaw surgery. He felt that his crooked teeth and jutting lower jaw hindered his professional image.

After having six teeth removed to make way for his metal braces, he too, wrestled with the hassle of cleaning out food debris after every meal and frequent mouth ulcers. Yet, Gu has no regrets. “To adults considering braces, I’ll 100 per cent recommend it,” he said.

MORE ADULTS GETTING BRACES

Once thought of as a treatment for teenagers, braces are now increasingly popular among adults seeking straighter teeth, a better bite and more confident smiles. Orthodontists told CNA Lifestyle that they are seeing more grownups at their clinics, including some in their 60s or even 70s.