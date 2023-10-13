Stage 3 breast cancer kicked her out of her comfort zone: 'I am bolder and more willing to live my life well'

When Gemma Foo first found out she had breast cancer in February 2018, the first thing that came to her mind was this heartbreaking thought: “Did I work too hard?”

Next, a barrage of questions: “Why me? What stage is it? My kids are still young. I’m an only child. Who will take care of my kids and parents? Will I be able to survive? Do I need chemo? Will chemo work?”

Then she pulled herself together, shook it off, and did what she always does – solve the problem.

“TIME WAS OF THE ESSENCE”

It was just months after her cousin was diagnosed with breast cancer, that Foo, then 41, felt a lump in her left breast. The general practitioner (GP) she visited immediately sent her for a mammogram and a breast ultrasound.

The tests revealed an irregular lump and a biopsy confirmed that it was cancer. After reeling from the shock, Foo decided: “My goal is to get well. So, I’ll focus on that and do whatever I need to do.”