Stage 4 breast cancer did not stop this 36-year-old mother of four from competing in a beauty pageant

Alison Wee was only 35 when she was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer last year. It had spread throughout her body. Doctors told her that 70 per cent of her liver was filled with tumours. They also discovered cancer cells in her lymph nodes, lungs and spine.

Things were dire. But the young mother’s life was only just beginning.

A stay-at-home mum caring for four young children then aged between two and 10, she had been thinking about returning to work. She was also 10 days away from the finals of a beauty pageant she had joined – Mrs Singapore Chinatown 2022.

Many people in her shoes would go through shock, anger, denial and despair. Not Wee.

Days after her diagnosis and first chemotherapy session, she put on her cheongsam and makeup in her hospital ward, competed in the beauty pageant and was placed first runner-up.