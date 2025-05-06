Radio DJ and actor Dennis Chew graduates from Ngee Ann Polytechnic

Mediacorp artiste Dennis Chew, 51, has graduated from Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP). He is the polytechnic’s oldest full-time diploma student to graduate in 2025.

The Love 972 radio DJ and Aunty Lucy actor received his Diploma in Chinese Media & Communication on May 2. His co-hosts on the station's The Breakfast Quartet show, Marcus Chin and Mark Lee, also attended the ceremony.

Chew told local news publication The Straits Times after the ceremony that he has been offered a place in National University of Singapore's College of Humanities and Sciences.

Chew returned to school at age 48 and during his three years at NP, while balancing his media career and studies, he was awarded The Kongzi Culture Fund’s Pei Hwa Foundation Scholarship and MOE’s Edusave Certificate of Academic Achievement for two consecutive years.