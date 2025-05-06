Radio DJ and actor Dennis Chew graduates from Ngee Ann Polytechnic
On May 2, the 51-year-old Love 972 radio DJ and Aunty Lucy actor received his Diploma in Chinese Media & Communication, after returning to school at age 48.
Mediacorp artiste Dennis Chew, 51, has graduated from Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP). He is the polytechnic’s oldest full-time diploma student to graduate in 2025.
The Love 972 radio DJ and Aunty Lucy actor received his Diploma in Chinese Media & Communication on May 2. His co-hosts on the station's The Breakfast Quartet show, Marcus Chin and Mark Lee, also attended the ceremony.
Chew told local news publication The Straits Times after the ceremony that he has been offered a place in National University of Singapore's College of Humanities and Sciences.
Chew returned to school at age 48 and during his three years at NP, while balancing his media career and studies, he was awarded The Kongzi Culture Fund’s Pei Hwa Foundation Scholarship and MOE’s Edusave Certificate of Academic Achievement for two consecutive years.
Chew shared images of his milestones during his three-year course in a joint Instagram post with NP and NP’s School of Humanities and Interdisciplinary Studies on May 5.
These included moments like Chew’s first day of school, his 50th birthday celebration with his classmates, his internship at Chinese restaurant Song Fa Bak Kut Teh, promoting his Final Year Project (FYP) on radio station Yes 933, his FYP film screening at Golden Village cinema, as well as his last lesson in school.
The polytechnic wrote: “Our beloved Dennis Chew has graduated!”
The popular personality said in the caption, reflecting on his time at NP: “Many times, especially at my age, I tend to unconsciously think that I know a lot. But after coming to study at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, I realised that I am actually very fortunate – because it turns out I don't know as much as I thought I did. I truly need to continue learning in order to gain more knowledge and skills related to my work.”
The school added: “We're so glad that you enjoyed your time in NP, Dennis, and truly what a journey it's been! We'll be rooting for you as you embark on your next big adventure!”
In another Instagram post by Chew on May 4, he documented his graduation ceremony, including taking pictures with his classmates and receiving his diploma.
In his caption, he thanked everyone from his family and friends to classmates, instructors and local news sites.
“Over the past three years, my listeners, viewers, media friends and you have believed in me. Zhou Chongqing, after three years in Polytechnic, I’ve graduated,” he said.
The actor-host-DJ experienced a personal loss earlier this year. He shared on Instagram on Feb 12 that his father died that morning, just one day after Chew celebrated the completion of his polytechnic studies.