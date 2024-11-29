Reinventing relaxation: OSIM’s modular uDiva SOFA sets a new standard of wellness in modern living

The modular OSIM uDiva SOFA offers flexible configurations tailored to your family’s needs, whether as a single seater or a three-seater. For example, a three-seater setup can include a massage unit with two standard seats or two massage units with one standard seat. Each seat operates independently, allowing one person to fully recline in Massage Mode while another sits upright in Sofa Mode. This versatility lets you design the ideal mix of seating and massage features for any space or occasion, so the entire family can enjoy personalised massage therapy together while sharing quality time.

It’s easy to build other routines around this sofa, thanks to its thoughtful range of accessories. Need to get some work done? Use the optional side table as a convenient workspace. Charging up for a game or streaming session? Plug into the USB ports while you relax. For social gatherings, pop out the built-in cup holders to keep refreshments handy for heartfelt chats. And when it’s time for some solo relaxation, connect to the sofa’s Bluetooth speakers, queue up a calming playlist and let the OSIM uDiva SOFA create a personal oasis in your living room.