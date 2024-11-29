Reinventing relaxation: OSIM’s modular uDiva SOFA sets a new standard of wellness in modern living
Effortlessly adaptable to any space or occasion, this multi-functional massage sofa transforms comfort into a personalised experience – whether for one person or a group.
Perhaps it’s the relentless heat or those long peak-season hours, but when we finally get home, the sofa becomes the first stop. Now, imagine if that sofa also offers a soothing massage.
For anyone ready to unwind, OSIM has your back – literally. Introducing the OSIM uDiva SOFA, the world’s first multi-functional massage sofa that keeps designer aesthetics intact. Its modular build adapts to different spaces, group sizes and routines, with advanced massage features that melt away tension. Enhanced by the OSIM Well-Being app, it delivers a tailored relaxation experience at the touch of a button.
Couples can enjoy movie nights with simultaneous massages, no seat-swapping required. Families and larger groups can personalise each seat to their liking, picking from Sofa Mode, Lounger Mode or Massage Mode. With its versatile design, the OSIM uDiva SOFA allows everyone to unwind together, making relaxation a natural part of family time without sacrificing shared moments.
MODULAR COMFORT, SHARED RELAXATION
The modular OSIM uDiva SOFA offers flexible configurations tailored to your family’s needs, whether as a single seater or a three-seater. For example, a three-seater setup can include a massage unit with two standard seats or two massage units with one standard seat. Each seat operates independently, allowing one person to fully recline in Massage Mode while another sits upright in Sofa Mode. This versatility lets you design the ideal mix of seating and massage features for any space or occasion, so the entire family can enjoy personalised massage therapy together while sharing quality time.
It’s easy to build other routines around this sofa, thanks to its thoughtful range of accessories. Need to get some work done? Use the optional side table as a convenient workspace. Charging up for a game or streaming session? Plug into the USB ports while you relax. For social gatherings, pop out the built-in cup holders to keep refreshments handy for heartfelt chats. And when it’s time for some solo relaxation, connect to the sofa’s Bluetooth speakers, queue up a calming playlist and let the OSIM uDiva SOFA create a personal oasis in your living room.
With a smaller footprint than the typical massage chair, one can have all the therapeutic functions without sacrificing valuable floor space. A patent-pending Zero Wall Design means the sofa glides forward as it reclines, keeping the wall space behind clear – perfect for compact rooms.
WELLNESS AND COMFORT CUSTOMISED FOR YOUR NEEDS
OSIM has integrated its renowned massage technology into the uDiva SOFA. After detecting your shoulder height, the V-Hand Massage simulates the hands of a professional masseuse, delivering a firm, precise knead from neck to lumbar. For full-body relief, the Hyper-Power Foot Massage targets the legs, enhancing circulation and muscle recovery, while a dual-speed vibration feature in the seat adds a gentle buzz to ease tension throughout the body.
If you’re unsure which massage you need, the OSIM Well-Being app, equipped with photoplethysmography (PPG) technology, has you covered. PPG is a non-invasive optical technique that uses a photodetector to determine blood volume changes through light absorption by blood, blood vessels and tissues. By analysing stress levels through a simple fingertip reading, the app recommends a personalised massage programme, making it easy for everyone to enjoy tailored relaxation without the hassle of manual adjustments.
A PROUD ADDITION TO THE MODERN HOME
Whether your home interior style leans towards mid-century modern or minimalist chic, the uDiva SOFA fits right in with its clean silhouette and classic lines. It comes in two elegant upholstery options: A plush cream-white fabric and a rich brown leatherette. Both neutral shades complement light and dark palettes alike – the cream option is soft yet spill-resistant with a two-toned finish, while the leatherette offers easy-to-clean, smooth durability.
Built for daily use, the uDiva SOFA is crafted with quality materials that are rigorously tested by Intertek. Its contemporary design complements today’s interiors, while its innovative features bring personalised wellness into the heart of the home.
Experience the future of relaxation at home with a personalised trial of the OSIM uDiva SOFA. Sign up today and enjoy an exclusive gift.