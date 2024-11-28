Mediacorp's Let’s Celebrate 2025 countdown show will feature a 15-minute fireworks display
Happening at OCBC Square, Singapore Sports Hub on Dec 31, the free-entry event will also feature live performances from artistes such as Taufik Batisah, Iman Fandi, Shigga Shay, Tosh Rock, Tabitha Nauser and Tasha Low.
It's time to say goodbye to 2024, and welcome 2025 in a spectacular way. Mediacorp's Let’s Celebrate 2025 countdown show is set to take place on Dec 31 at OCBC Square, Singapore Sports Hub, and will feature Singapore’s longest single countdown fireworks display – with fireworks lighting the night sky for 15 minutes.
Hosted by Joakim Gomez and Munah Bagharib, Let’s Celebrate 2025 will also have performances from numerous artistes including Taufik Batisah, Iman Fandi, Shigga Shay, Tosh Rock, Tabitha Nauser and Tasha Low.
Fans of Rose and Bruno Mars' global hit Apt will be glad to know that artistes Desmond Ng, Gao Mei Gui, Hyrul Anuar, Izzathy Halil, JJ Neo, Kaushik Iyer, Pavithra Nair and Vishnu Balaji will be coming together for a medley of the song and other earworms.
Viral sensation Regina Song will also serenade attendees with her track The Cutest Pair which has taken TikTok by storm, racking up millions of views and Spotify plays.
Be sure to head down early for this free-entry event as there'll be a slew of family-friendly activities from 5pm at the Stadium Riverside Walk. Indulge in the likes of UV face painting, glitter tattoos, gem embellishments and balloon giveaways. There'll also be LED-lit swings and seesaws.
Keep an eye out for street performances and roving entertainment acts from juggling comedian Mr Bee, percussion group Bloco Singapura, bubble artist CJ Bubble Girl, fire twirlers, and a street magician.
Angeline Poh, Mediacorp's chief customer and corporate development officer, said: “Let’s Celebrate 2025 is more than a countdown show – it’s a showcase of Singapore talent, a platform to bring different communities together and the start of Mediacorp’s celebrations for SG60.
"Through our partnership with Singapore Sports Hub, this event takes on added significance, with our first-ever staging at this landmark venue. Whether you are joining us in person or tuning in from home, we invite everyone to be part of the celebrations as we usher in the new year together.”
Entry to the event is free, with activities starting from 5pm onwards.
The Mediacorp Let’s Celebrate 2025 countdown show is also available live on mewatch, Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube and Mediacorp TikTok starting from 10pm, and on Channel 5 from 11pm to 12.15am. The show will also be available on demand for free on mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube from Jan 1, 2025.