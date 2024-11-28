Mediacorp's Let’s Celebrate 2025 countdown show will feature a 15-minute fireworks display

It's time to say goodbye to 2024, and welcome 2025 in a spectacular way. Mediacorp's Let’s Celebrate 2025 countdown show is set to take place on Dec 31 at OCBC Square, Singapore Sports Hub, and will feature Singapore’s longest single countdown fireworks display – with fireworks lighting the night sky for 15 minutes.

Hosted by Joakim Gomez and Munah Bagharib, Let’s Celebrate 2025 will also have performances from numerous artistes including Taufik Batisah, Iman Fandi, Shigga Shay, Tosh Rock, Tabitha Nauser and Tasha Low.

Fans of Rose and Bruno Mars' global hit Apt will be glad to know that artistes Desmond Ng, Gao Mei Gui, Hyrul Anuar, Izzathy Halil, JJ Neo, Kaushik Iyer, Pavithra Nair and Vishnu Balaji will be coming together for a medley of the song and other earworms.

Viral sensation Regina Song will also serenade attendees with her track The Cutest Pair which has taken TikTok by storm, racking up millions of views and Spotify plays.