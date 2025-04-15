Self-taught baker who sold cinnamon rolls from home after being retrenched 6 years ago now has a shop in East Coast

WHY A TAKEAWAY SHOP?

“My urge to go commercial grew stronger when I started offering cinnamon rolls with benefits, like zero sugar, high protein, keto-friendly, and gluten-free options. There are so many food places that claim to offer healthier choices but may not be suitable for people with specific lifestyles or needs, like those with diabetes. I felt like I had something to bring to the table,” Chung explained.

Opening a physical shop would allow more people to have access to her health-conscious treats, such as those who have celiac disease (a chronic digestive problem).

Chung opted for a takeaway concept as she wanted to focus on the quality of her bakes, rather than managing the logistics of a full-service cafe. That said, the shop has a small backyard with a few seats for customers who prefer to enjoy their treats on-site.

Setting up the shop cost about S$40,000 (US$30,455), with most of the budget going towards kitchen equipment. “It’s fully self-funded from the profits of my home-based business,” she shared. Most of the shop’s space is dedicated to its commercial kitchen, and the tiny storefront area is decked out in cheerful yellow tones, with clean and minimalist shelves showcasing the treats.