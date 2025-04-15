Self-taught baker who sold cinnamon rolls from home after being retrenched 6 years ago now has a shop in East Coast
“My mum was a hawker, my grandmother a fishmonger. I thought, ‘I’m not going to do things like that’. My mum raised me with the mindset to study hard and get a cushy corporate job so you don’t have to slog. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d actually start my own F&B business,” says Joyce Chung, the boss of cinnamon roll bakery Guilt Free Food.
Guilt Free Food has come a long way since its beginnings as a home-based bakery in 2019. Founded by Joyce Chung, 49, after being retrenched from her role as department head at a tech accessory company in Hong Kong, Guilt Free Food was born when her Canadian-Italian husband lamented the lack of good cinnamon rolls following their move to Singapore.
The Singaporean self-taught baker set out to create the perfect version of the treat, which eventually led to the launch of her home-based business.
Chung’s own dietary challenges (she describes herself as “gluten-sensitive”) prompted her to focus on inclusive, health-conscious treats. The name Guilt Free Food emphasises her use of less sugar and quality ingredients in her bakes. Her pillowy, delicious caramel-topped buns are so good, we declared them the best in town. We also love her cheesy, umami Marmite and Vegemite rolls.
Now, six years on, Joyce has opened her first physical takeaway bakery at a small shop within a condominium complex in East Coast.
WHY A TAKEAWAY SHOP?
“My urge to go commercial grew stronger when I started offering cinnamon rolls with benefits, like zero sugar, high protein, keto-friendly, and gluten-free options. There are so many food places that claim to offer healthier choices but may not be suitable for people with specific lifestyles or needs, like those with diabetes. I felt like I had something to bring to the table,” Chung explained.
Opening a physical shop would allow more people to have access to her health-conscious treats, such as those who have celiac disease (a chronic digestive problem).
Chung opted for a takeaway concept as she wanted to focus on the quality of her bakes, rather than managing the logistics of a full-service cafe. That said, the shop has a small backyard with a few seats for customers who prefer to enjoy their treats on-site.
Setting up the shop cost about S$40,000 (US$30,455), with most of the budget going towards kitchen equipment. “It’s fully self-funded from the profits of my home-based business,” she shared. Most of the shop’s space is dedicated to its commercial kitchen, and the tiny storefront area is decked out in cheerful yellow tones, with clean and minimalist shelves showcasing the treats.
NEVER IMAGINED SHE'D START HER OWN F&B BUSINESS
“My mum was a roast meat hawker. My grandmother was a fishmonger. I’ve seen how they’ve had to wake up so early in the morning. I thought, ‘I’m not going to do things like that’. My mum raised me with the mindset to study hard and get a cushy corporate job so you don’t have to slog. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d actually start my own F&B business,” Chung said with a laugh.
Chung’s mum supports her in her own quiet, caring way – by brewing nutritious Cantonese soups and bird’s nest tonic to keep her energy up. “This idea of using food to nourish our bodies has been drilled into me since young,” she shared. “It’s her way of looking out for me.”
CHALLENGES OF OPENING A PHYSICAL STORE
Since launching Guilt Free Food in 2019, Chung has single-handedly handled baking, packing and deliveries. Her journey hasn’t been without setbacks. In 2023, she tore both her ACLs (causing damage in both her knees’ ligaments) during a ski trip, and the following year, injured her leg again while playing with her kids, leaving her on crutches and in a walking boot. Both injuries left her unable to bake for long periods. Still, she couldn’t stay out of the kitchen. “I played around with fermentation and that’s how I came up with my sourdough cracker recipe,” shared the cheerful baker.
Transitioning to a physical shop was also a steep learning curve. To ease the workload, she recently hired four part-timers, including two team members from Dignity Kitchen, a social enterprise that supports people with special needs.
“Inclusivity is at the core of GFF – not just in what we bake, but in who we bake with. I believe everyone deserves a place to contribute meaningfully. Nicholas and Rachel are part of our kitchen team. They assist with baking and packing, and bring such positive energy to the space,” she shared.
NO REGRETS LEAVING CORPORATE LIFE
Chung remains the primary baker and product developer. Her kids are enthusiastic helpers as well. “My daughters Siena and Venezia (aged nine and seven) have also been part of GFF from the start. They help with customer engagement and food sampling whenever they can – and when they’re not just being cute at the store,” she quipped.
“This transition has been hardest on them. I used to be home 24/7, and now I’m at the shop up to 16 hours a day. But thankfully, my husband recently left his corporate job to run his own business (a men’s underwear brand) last year and has taken over the household side of things. It’s true collaboration and we're showing our kids that dreams are worth pursuing.”
Despite the challenges, Chung has no regrets about leaving her corporate life behind. “I have a purpose now with my bakery,” she said simply. The couple, now both entrepreneurs, has had to make some lifestyle adjustments – taking the train or bus instead of cabs, forgoing family holidays – but they’re relishing the experience.
“Our conversations have become so much richer. Back when I was the only one running my own business, my husband couldn’t really understand some of my struggles, but now he gets it! We’re connecting in a different way,” she added.
PRICES MOSTLY THE SAME
As Guilt Free Food grows, Chung’s commitment to quality remains constant. The recipes haven’t changed, and the bakery still uses premium ingredients like pure New Zealand butter. “For our gluten-free bakes, every ingredient, even the baking powder, is certified gluten-free,” she added.
The menu and prices stay mostly the same, featuring cinnamon rolls with various toppings – like caramel, chocolate, and vegemite – available in different sizes, alongside gluten-free treats like mochi muffins, cookies and a chocolate loaf. The Classic Glaze Cinnamon Rolls is priced at S$25 for a seven-inch loaf.
Available from Apr 20, Guilt Free Food’s newest addition is the Roll Bowl (pictured above), a weekend special priced at S$8.50 and available in sweet and savoury versions. According to Chung, the assortment of treats features “the soft tear of a cinnamon roll, the chew of a mochi muffin, and the crunch of a sourdough cracker”.
The shop only sells gluten-free bakes on Wednesdays, and the rest of the regular menu is available from Thursday to Sunday.
Guilt Free Food’s takeaway bakery is at #01-23 Vibes@East Coast, 308 Telok Kurau Rd, Singapore 423858. Open Wed to Sun 9am - 2pm. To place a pre-order, visit www.guiltfreefood.sg. More info via Facebook, Instagram, TikTok.
This story was originally published in 8Days.