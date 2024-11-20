Singer Stefanie Sun attends 12-year-old son's primary school graduation, excited parents turn into starstruck fans
Many excited parents approached the 46-year-old star for photos, turning the event into a fan meet of sorts.
When you’re as big a star as Stefanie Sun, you’re bound to draw attention everywhere you go.
The homegrown singer was approached by fans when she and her husband Nadim van der Ros attended their 12-year-old son’s primary school graduation ceremony last Friday (Nov 15).
According to reports, many excited parents approached the 46-year-old for photos, turning the event into a fan meet of sorts. They also swiftly shared the pics online.
Being the nice star that she is, Stef, who was simply dressed in a khaki dress with slightly tousled messy hair, graciously obliged.
One starstruck mum named Yoyo shared her excitement meeting Stef on Weibo.
In her post titled "The star is back in business!", she described their conversation, "I wished her concert success, and she said thank you. I also wished her son good results [in his PSLE], and she replied with a cheerful, 'Yes, yes, yes!' It was such a happy day."
The exchange and photos sparked envy among fans.
Many praised Stef for being down-to-earth, approachable, and willingly taking photos with fans.
We’re not the least surprised.
After all, Stef’s all about keeping it real, as evident by the “unglam” pics of her volunteering at her son’s school and queuing up for McDonald’s.
Since settling down and becoming a mum, Stef has significantly reduced her public appearances to focus on her family.
Recently, she thrilled fans by announcing her upcoming Aut Nihilo: Sun Yanzi In Concert tour next year.
News of Stef attending her son's graduation prompted playful comments online, with one saying, "The kid has graduated, now she can return to being a star!"
Did they forget she has a daughter, who starts primary school next year?
This story was originally published in 8Days.