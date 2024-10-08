Singaporean singer Tanya Chua wins award for best original song at South Korean awards show
Tanya won for her song Learn To Live Again which served as the ending theme to the Taiwanese television series Imperfect Us.
The sixth edition of the South Korean awards show Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards took place on Sunday (Oct 6) at the Busan Cinema Center. Organised by Busan International Film Festival, the competition celebrates content made for TV, online and over-the-top platforms across Asia.
Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2024 was hosted by South Korean actor Kang Ki-young and Girls' Generation member Tiffany Young, and saw numerous winners from the likes of South Korea, China, Kazakhstan and Thailand.
Among those recognised that night was Taiwan-based veteran Singaporean singer Tanya Chua who won the award for best original song for the song Learn To Live Again which served as the ending theme to the Taiwanese television series Imperfect Us.
Competing against Learn to Live Again were songs from the Indian series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, South Korean drama Lovely Runner and Thai show Only Friends.
Imperfect Us was the show to beat coming into Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2024 – having the most nominations at five. In addition to Tanya's category, the show also won in the best lead actress category for Ariel Lin.
Other winners on Sunday include Wong Kar-wai's Blossoms Shanghai which won best creative and Coupang Play's Boyhood for best OTT original.