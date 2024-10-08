Singaporean singer Tanya Chua wins award for best original song at South Korean awards show

The sixth edition of the South Korean awards show Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards took place on Sunday (Oct 6) at the Busan Cinema Center. Organised by Busan International Film Festival, the competition celebrates content made for TV, online and over-the-top platforms across Asia.

Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2024 was hosted by South Korean actor Kang Ki-young and Girls' Generation member Tiffany Young, and saw numerous winners from the likes of South Korea, China, Kazakhstan and Thailand.

Among those recognised that night was Taiwan-based veteran Singaporean singer Tanya Chua who won the award for best original song for the song Learn To Live Again which served as the ending theme to the Taiwanese television series Imperfect Us.