American rock band Toto to perform in Singapore after 19 years in April
The group will be performing at Halls E and F at Basement 2 of Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Apr 29.
American rock band Toto will be back in Singapore to bless the rains for the first time in 19 years. Original Toto member Steve Lukather will be performing alongside longtime vocalist Joseph Williams, Warren Ham, Greg Phillinganes, Shannon Forrest, John Pierce and Dennis Atlas.
As part of its ongoing Dogz Of Oz, Toto will perform at Halls E and F at Basement 2 of Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Apr 29.
Tickets will go on sale from 12pm on Tuesday (Mar 11) via Marina Bay Sands' official website, with prices going between S$98 and S$258.
Formed in 1977, Toto has released multiple iconic tracks in its decades-long career such as Africa, Rosanna and Hold The Line. The band has won six Grammy Awards including both Album of the Year and Record of the Year in 1983.