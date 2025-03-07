American rock band Toto to perform in Singapore after 19 years in April

American rock band Toto will be back in Singapore to bless the rains for the first time in 19 years. Original Toto member Steve Lukather will be performing alongside longtime vocalist Joseph Williams, Warren Ham, Greg Phillinganes, Shannon Forrest, John Pierce and Dennis Atlas.

As part of its ongoing Dogz Of Oz, Toto will perform at Halls E and F at Basement 2 of Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Apr 29.