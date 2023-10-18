SIA and Scoot offering over 370,000 discounted flight tickets, sale starts Nov 3

Singapore Airlines (SIA) recently announced that it will offer discounts on over 170,000 round-trip tickets from Singapore, across multiple flight classes, at its upcoming Time To Fly travel fair. These discounted tickets will apply to 71 destinations.

Additionally, its low-cost subsidiary Scoot will offer 200,000 seats at discounted rates to 50 destinations at the same travel fair – bringing the total number of discounted tickets offered by SIA to over 370,000.

To get these tickets, head to the Time To Fly travel fair at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre’s halls 405 and 406 from Nov 3 to 5.

Do note that different terms and conditions apply to the discounted tickets offered by each airline.

For instance, SIA's discounted tickets are only applicable for eligible flights between January and September 2024, while Scoot's discounted tickets are only for one-way flights between November 2023 and October 2024.

According to Scoot, airfares will start "from S$68 to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and S$140 to Taipei in Taiwan".

Those who purchase their tickets at the Time To Fly fair will also stand a chance to win daily lucky draw prizes including a pair of SIA Business Class round-trip tickets to the likes of Bali and Osaka, as well as Scoot travel vouchers worth up to S$5,000.

For those who can't be physically present at Suntec City, don't fret as the discounted tickets will be available online between Nov 3 and 16 on SIA's and Scoot's websites.