Find your calm and creativity at Equarius Hotel & Villas and Hotel Ora
From nature-inspired retreats to modern havens, these unique escapes are crafted to refresh mind and body.
Singapore’s reputation as a garden city is more than a simple moniker – it reflects a unique harmony between nature and urban life. Yet, amid the city’s bustling pace, finding a peaceful sanctuary can sometimes feel elusive.
Whether you’re seeking a tranquil retreat or a creative refuge, Equarius Hotel & Villas and Hotel Ora in Sentosa provide distinctive experiences to help you recharge and recalibrate. Drawing on the elements of land, sea and air, Equarius Hotel & Villas offers a restorative getaway with world-class amenities, including private jacuzzis and attentive butler service. Hotel Ora, meanwhile, delivers contemporary luxury with a focus on comfort, innovation and thoughtfully crafted spaces, ideal for guests seeking to balance relaxation with inspiration.
A RAINFOREST RETREAT
Reconnect with nature in the heart of Sentosa’s rainforests at Equarius Hotel, where deluxe rooms and suites accommodate two adults and two children. Wake up enveloped in soft Egyptian cotton sheets and take in stunning views of lush greenery or the sparkling sea from your private balcony. For those who appreciate extra convenience, the Deluxe Pool Suite grants direct access to a lap pool right outside your door.
For gatherings with family or friends, Equarius Villas provide spacious layouts with up to four bedrooms, complete with sun deck and pool access.
Beyond the property, nearby trails and hiking paths invite exploration of the local landscape, with opportunities to spot wildlife along the way. Round out your experience with a meal at Feng Shui Inn located at the hotel lobby, where authentic Cantonese cuisine awaits. Savour a selection of house-made dim sum, wok hei-infused stir-fries and classic Hong Kong-style roasted meats.
UNDER THE SEA
For a truly one-of-a-kind escape, book a night at Equarius Ocean Suites, where you’ll be surrounded by an enchanting underwater world. Nestled within the S.E.A Aquarium, the property offers 11 exclusive two-storey suites, each designed as a townhouse with a floor-to-ceiling window set at the foot of the bedroom, providing direct views of the aquarium. Home to over 40,000 marine creatures, this unique haven lets guests leave the everyday behind and drift off to sleep to the soothing sights of underwater wonders.
Blending the best of land and sea, each suite includes a top-floor patio with a private jacuzzi and five-star amenities. A dedicated butler is on hand to ensure a seamless, personalised experience.
At the Ocean Restaurant, chef Olivier Bellin of the two-Michelin-starred L’Auberge des Glazicks in France presents sustainable dining set against panoramic aquarium views. Immerse yourself in Bellin’s culinary philosophy, where ethically sourced seafood and farm-fresh produce reflect his roots in the coastal town of Brittany.
REACH FOR THE SKY
Tree canopies play a crucial role in forest ecosystems, providing shade and supporting the natural balance. Embrace a sense of serenity at Equarius TreeTop Lofts, a hideaway perched 12m above the ground, flanked by lush native trees. Guests can choose between two idyllic one-bedroom lofts, Angsana and Tembusu, each artfully designed to bring nature closer.
Each loft boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and terrace decks offering sweeping greenery views, ideal for outdoor dining, birdwatching or stargazing in quietude. With round-the-clock butler service attending to your every need, your only task at Equarius TreeTop Lofts is to retreat from the bustle of the world and recharge.
DESIGNED FOR CREATIVITY AND COMFORT
Hotel Ora provides a welcoming space with a design that combines style and comfort, creating a setting where new ideas can take shape. This five-star property features a variety of room and suite types, each equipped with smart, eco-friendly amenities.
Whether you’re looking to relax or stay active, Hotel Ora strikes the right balance with amenities like a pool in verdant surroundings, a fitness centre and dedicated rooms for yoga and spin classes.
Purpose-built hybrid workspaces encourage productivity and meaningful connections, making the hotel a top choice for business travellers.
Hotel Ora’s dining options cater to both business and pleasure. On busy days, swing by the 24/7 Grab & Go cafe for healthy snacks and freshly brewed coffee to keep you energised. For a more leisurely start, enjoy the hearty breakfast buffet at LOMA. As the sun sets, unwind at Ora Lounge in the lobby with cocktails and light bites inspired by Singapore’s multicultural heritage.
RIGHT BY GUESTS, RIGHT BY THE PLANET
At Resorts World Sentosa, creating memorable moments goes hand in hand with caring for the community and the planet. All its hotels and villas incorporate touches that minimise environmental impact while maximising comfort.
These include water-saving technologies, temperature-controlled rooms and sustainably sourced bath amenities and minibar refreshments. To reduce single-use plastics, every room includes refillable glass carafes – a simple yet thoughtful step towards a greener stay that supports a sustainable future.
Retreat to a sanctuary at Equarius Hotel & Villas or Hotel Ora. Explore exclusive packages today.