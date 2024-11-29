Find your calm and creativity at Equarius Hotel & Villas and Hotel Ora

Hotel Ora provides a welcoming space with a design that combines style and comfort, creating a setting where new ideas can take shape. This five-star property features a variety of room and suite types, each equipped with smart, eco-friendly amenities.

Whether you’re looking to relax or stay active, Hotel Ora strikes the right balance with amenities like a pool in verdant surroundings, a fitness centre and dedicated rooms for yoga and spin classes.

Purpose-built hybrid workspaces encourage productivity and meaningful connections, making the hotel a top choice for business travellers.

Hotel Ora’s dining options cater to both business and pleasure. On busy days, swing by the 24/7 Grab & Go cafe for healthy snacks and freshly brewed coffee to keep you energised. For a more leisurely start, enjoy the hearty breakfast buffet at LOMA. As the sun sets, unwind at Ora Lounge in the lobby with cocktails and light bites inspired by Singapore’s multicultural heritage.

RIGHT BY GUESTS, RIGHT BY THE PLANET

At Resorts World Sentosa, creating memorable moments goes hand in hand with caring for the community and the planet. All its hotels and villas incorporate touches that minimise environmental impact while maximising comfort.

These include water-saving technologies, temperature-controlled rooms and sustainably sourced bath amenities and minibar refreshments. To reduce single-use plastics, every room includes refillable glass carafes – a simple yet thoughtful step towards a greener stay that supports a sustainable future.

