Andy Lau kicks off 4-night Singapore concert in grandeur, with 29 songs and, yes, a few stunts
The Mandopop and Cantopop veteran is performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from Oct 10 to 13. There were, thankfully, no mishaps at his first show.
Forgive me for being concerned, but when the man, the myth, the legend Andy Lau kicked off the first show of his four-night concert in Singapore on Thursday evening (Oct 10), I said a quick prayer that the Hong Kong Heavenly King would know his limits.
The beloved Mandopop and Cantopop icon appeared on stage in the Singapore Indoor Stadium, punctually at 8pm, beaming atop a tiny elevated platform. It was, of course, big enough for him to move comfortably, but any misstep might have sent him tumbling down to the stage. One thing was clear: The veteran entertainer sure knew how to make an entrance.
Despite a string of near-miss accidents this year during his Today… Is The Day tour in Asia, including almost falling off a 4m platform and tripping over a hole on the stage, Lau maintained his signature stage presence and charisma throughout Thursday’s performance.
He hopped, danced and, at one heart-stopping point, slid on his knees across more elevated platforms with the fleet-footedness and courage of someone one-third his age, as he belted out a 29-song set list that lasted over two and a half hours.
The set list included a mix of Mandopop and Cantopop classics, including Forget Love Potion, Men Crying Is Not A Crime, a pipa solo and a six-song medley – just over 5 per cent of his discography containing more than 600 songs throughout his decades-long career.
It might have been my first time seeing Lau in concert, but his reputation far precedes him. In particular, a line of praise I often see netizens bestow upon him – whether earnestly or sarcastically – is that he is arguably the most hardworking man in showbiz.
Not only is he a household name in the Mandopop and Cantopop music industry, Lau has shown off his acting chops in leading roles in iconic Hong Kong productions, like TV series The Return Of The Condor Heroes and the film series Infernal Affairs.
He’s also made waves behind the scenes, setting up his own film production company in 1991, Teamwork Motion Pictures, which has backed award-winning films like Made In Hong Kong.
And Lau’s work ethic was more evident than ever in concert.
Thursday evening’s audience seemed to span several generations, from those in their 50s and 60s, who likely saw him start his career, to those who looked no older than 30. But the most suave and handsome 63-year-old of the night had something for every one of them.
He charmed the audience the minute he emerged on stage, engaging them in banter. He teased that he was worried about whether Singaporeans had forgotten him since he last visited the country. (Of course we haven't. Does he even know who he is?)
Playfully professing that no idol was as “shameless” as him, he posed the question “Is Andy Lau handsome?” to the audience at several points throughout the night in between songs, hoping to get a confidence booster. And he received it every time – the unanimous, loud “YES!”-es could have given him enough ammunition for the remaining three nights.
Although the energy in the stadium seemed to dip after more than 90 minutes, the mesmerising production set, as well as backup dancers and instrumentalists, did their best to keep audiences engrossed in between Lau’s costume changes and song breaks as the night wore on.
Some concertgoers have said in online forums that his show could afford to be more compact, so audiences wouldn’t lose attention halfway. After all, Lau has long established his star power and unshakeable position in showbiz. He could have simply sat on stage and sang acoustic songs for an hour, in my opinion, and still drawn similar-sized crowds.
But there was no doubt why his concerts are known for their captivating grandeur.
The show had mythical beasts and flying dragons, imaginative visual effects – from lights and laser beams to vibrant Chinese calligraphy backdrops – and even a few songs whose theatrics embodied Hong Kong pop culture’s era-defining “glamour with a hint of grit” aesthetic made popular by the film In The Mood For Love.
In the end, it didn’t matter that I don’t understand a lick of Cantonese, which I initially thought would affect my appreciation for the concert.
Lau is clearly a showman. He loves the spotlight, and the spotlight loves him. And as limits go, you can tell he knows where his lie – and pushes past them anyway.