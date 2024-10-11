Andy Lau kicks off 4-night Singapore concert in grandeur, with 29 songs and, yes, a few stunts

Forgive me for being concerned, but when the man, the myth, the legend Andy Lau kicked off the first show of his four-night concert in Singapore on Thursday evening (Oct 10), I said a quick prayer that the Hong Kong Heavenly King would know his limits.

The beloved Mandopop and Cantopop icon appeared on stage in the Singapore Indoor Stadium, punctually at 8pm, beaming atop a tiny elevated platform. It was, of course, big enough for him to move comfortably, but any misstep might have sent him tumbling down to the stage. One thing was clear: The veteran entertainer sure knew how to make an entrance.

Despite a string of near-miss accidents this year during his Today… Is The Day tour in Asia, including almost falling off a 4m platform and tripping over a hole on the stage, Lau maintained his signature stage presence and charisma throughout Thursday’s performance.

He hopped, danced and, at one heart-stopping point, slid on his knees across more elevated platforms with the fleet-footedness and courage of someone one-third his age, as he belted out a 29-song set list that lasted over two and a half hours.