New international Chinese film awards announced, to be held in Singapore in December

Singapore-based media company, NoonTalk Media, has announced a new annual international film awards ceremony to be held in Singapore that focuses on Chinese-language films from the region.

Announced at a press briefing on Monday (Jun 23), the inaugural Golden Singa Awards is slated to take place on Dec 1, 2025 in conjunction with the Singapore Media Festival, hosted by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

The Golden Singa Awards aims to establish itself as the region’s leading cultural and entertainment event within the next five years, positioning itself alongside Asia’s most prestigious film honours, including China’s Hundred Flowers and Golden Rooster Awards, the Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan, and the Hong Kong Film Awards.

“The Awards will serve as a high-profile platform to showcase cinematic excellence, honour outstanding talent and foster cross-border creative exchange," said Dasmond Koh, chief executive officer of NoonTalk Media, who will also serve as the chairman of the Golden Singa Awards committee.

Koh added: "As a Singapore-based initiative, it also reflects our company’s broader strategy to elevate brand visibility and expand our presence in the Chinese media and entertainment landscape."

Award categories include best feature film, best director, best male and female actor and supporting actors, best screenplay and best art direction, among others. The film awards ceremony will utilise a dual-track participation system combining open registration and targeted invitations.

The Golden Singa Awards is subject to the execution of definitive agreements between NoonTalk and Ng Tse Meng, honorary chairman of Ruifeng Wealth Management Pte Ltd.

Industry veterans onboard the project include Tsai Sung-lin, a key figure in the development of the film industries in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China, who is an organising committee advisor. The founder of film company Xue Zhe Ying Ye, Tsai has worked on internationally acclaimed films such as A Chinese Odyssey, In The Mood For Love, Ashes Of Time and Farewell My Concubine.