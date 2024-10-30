The Vatican unveils anime mascot Luce, designed to bring 'a message of hope and welcome'

Representing a Catholic pilgrim, Luce is decked in a yellow rain jacket – a reference to the flag of the Vatican City.

According to the Vatican, Luce's dirty boots "bear witness to the path she has already travelled" and her eyes "symbolise the hope that is born in the heart of every pilgrim, and reflect the desire for spirituality and connection with the divine".

According to Catholic News Agency, Luca will debut at Italy's pop culture convention, Lucca Comics And Games 2024, which is happening from Oct 30 to Nov 3. There, the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization will host a space dedicated to Luce and her friends.

Addressing his work on Luce, Simone Legno wrote on Instagram: "To be honest, I could never have imagined that I would bring my humble artistic contribution, pop-culture, kawaii-culture to the Holy See.

"I am extremely grateful to the Dicastery for Evangelization for opening its doors to my art. I grew up in my hometown Rome in a Catholic family, where I learned the principles of a faith grounded in generosity and respect for others. In my work, I am fortunate to engage with the many cultures of the world, constantly searching for a contemporary and universal language that I strive to bring into my compositions.

"The Jubilee is undoubtedly a unique opportunity for encounter and dialogue for millions of people, including many young people. I hope that the pilgrim Luce and her travelling friends can represent the sentiments that resonate in the hearts of the younger generations."