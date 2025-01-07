Spider-Man stars Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged: US media

Specialist outlet TMZ reported Monday the pair, who have been dating since 2021, took their relationship to the next level during a cosy Christmas together.

The British actor, 28, went down on one knee "in a very intimate setting in one of Zendaya's family homes in the United States", TMZ said.

"We're told Tom didn't make a huge show of the engagement – it wasn't a big, over-the-top proposal – instead, it was very romantic and intimate.

"Our sources say the family wasn't there... it was just a sweet moment between Tom and Zendaya."

The pair, who met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, are one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, despite fiercely guarding their privacy.

Holland was not at the Globes on Sunday – Hollywood's first major event of the awards season – but Zendaya was there as a nominee for Challengers, a love triangle set in the world of tennis.

But the glitzy ceremony was not without romance: Timothee Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner set tongues wagging when some of their steamy displays of affection were caught on camera.