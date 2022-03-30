What is alopecia areata, the medical condition behind Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss?

If you caught the recent footage of Will Smith storming the stage during the Oscars to slap host Chris Rock after he made a joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head (who hasn't?), you might just have a question or two.

One: Was the slap scripted? (No, it wasn’t). Two: Why was Pinkett Smith’s head shaven in the first place, which was what brought on the comedian’s unfortunate quip: “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2”.

The latter, as we all know by now, is caused by alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease where the body attacks its own hair follicles, leading to hair loss anywhere on the body, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD).