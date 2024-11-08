Navigating life with atopic dermatitis: A path to better living

At a time when many of her peers were enjoying social gatherings and going on dates, one young woman found herself withdrawing from the idea of romance.

“My patient often feared that her eczema flare-ups would put off potential partners,” shared Dr Roland Chu, a consultant dermatologist at Loke Skin Clinic. “For people living with atopic dermatitis, intimacy can be challenging due to anxiety about their skin’s appearance and the fear of rejection.”

AN ITCH THAT TAKES A TOLL

Atopic dermatitis, or atopic eczema, is primarily caused by an unbalanced immune system that leads to inflamed, dry and itchy skin. Scratching to relieve the itch can damage the skin barrier, allowing germs and allergens to enter, which worsens the rash, itching and inflammation, creating a vicious cycle.

This often leads to visible skin lesions on the body, including the face and scalp, affecting social and emotional well-being and causing self-consciousness. “People dealing with this condition may also experience a decline in their ability to concentrate and perform, particularly since moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis frequently disrupts sleep,” said Dr Chu.

As atopic dermatitis can be triggered by factors such as heat and sweat, many patients avoid outdoor activities like picnics or beach outings with friends. Some choose to stay home rather than wear clothing like swimsuits, which reveals their skin lesions.