‘I thought bak kut teh bubble tea was genius’: How Labyrinth survived 10 years in Singapore’s tough restaurant scene

Back in 2013, I went to a one-night-only pop-up at a Boat Quay restaurant. All I knew was that dinner would be cooked by some guy who was a banker, but also an aspiring chef.

We were young and at the time, there were probably only a couple of Singaporean chefs doing multi-course meals that were kind of fancy. The first course was squid ink paella shaped to look like sushi and topped with seafood. The second was crispy Asian-style roasted pork belly, with risotto. And for dessert, a cheese ice cream with chewy fruit leather that I still think about fondly. The pop-up was a success.

A year later, the banker quit his day job and opened a restaurant.

Many awards, accolades and Michelin stars later, Labyrinth celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

From an initial low-budget setup in Neil Road with barely functioning secondhand equipment to a plush restaurant at the Esplanade Mall that has retained its Michelin star for eight years running, chef Han Liguang, 39, has had his share of struggles in getting to this 10-year milestone.