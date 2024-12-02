Indian superstars Rana Daggubati of Baahubali, musician Anirudh Ravichander launch a tequila brand

Anirudh, who began his career in Tamil cinema and has gone on to become one of South India’s most successful composers known across India for his work in Bollywood and Tollywood as well, is also a playback artist who has lent his vocals to hundreds of songs. It is far from his first concert in Singapore. Being so prolific, what does it look like inside his head?

“Sometimes, it's pink, sometimes, it's pitch black as well. The power goes off now and then,” the 34-year-old quipped.

“Even if you ask Rana about how he goes to set and when he's given his lines and how he delivers his performance, you never know, right? You don't know where that inspiration comes from. I think we've just been blessed with that," he continued.

"And, I think, apart from me making music or him being not just an actor but into so many things as well – he’s an entrepreneur, he’s a producer, one of the biggest in India – when it comes to our creativity, we really don't know where it actually comes from.”

What he does know is that he wouldn't have an easy time trying to grow a big ol’ handlebar moustache like the one Rana is currently sporting while he’s filming for his next project, which is set in the 1950s, the actor told us.

“I think it would be very difficult for me to grow one,” Anirudh laughed.