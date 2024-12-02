Indian superstars Rana Daggubati of Baahubali, musician Anirudh Ravichander launch a tequila brand
We spoke to Indian superstars Anirudh Ravichander and Rana Daggubati at the Singapore launch of the world’s first Indian-Mexican tequila and they each divulged what the other is like before and after a drink.
Prolific Indian composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander was in Singapore for a concert on Nov 30 as part of his world tour, and, while here, he took the opportunity to launch a new tequila brand he’s involved in, together with Indian actor, producer and talk show host Rana Daggubati and entrepreneur Harsha Vadlamudi.
Sharing about their travels for Loca Loka, touted as the world’s first Indian-Mexican tequila, Anirudh and Rana told us they had such a good time on their trip to Mexico to see how the tequila was made, they couldn’t even tell us about it – because what happens in Jalisco stays in Jalisco.
“Mexico was by far one of the most amazing trips I've had in my entire life. I think Anirudh would second that,” said Rana, who was slated to appear in person as well, but couldn’t make it at the last minute due to health reasons and joined us on a video call instead. “We'd love to spend much more time there. I can’t wait to get back there.”
Asked if they had any unprintable stories from the trip, Rana quipped, “Do you think we're going to tell you?”
One thing he’s observed Mexico having in common with India is that “we have such ancient cultures and traditions, and we celebrate in the most unique ways,” added the actor who’s perhaps best known for his role as the powerful villain in the Baahubali epics, two of India’s highest-grossing films of all time.
Anirudh agreed: “We felt that the cultures of India and Mexico are very similar, even with respect to tastes and food and, generally, culture-wise.”
“That celebratory nature of what these two countries stand for is embodied in Loca Loka,” named for the Spanish word for “crazy” and the Sanskrit word for “world”, said Rana.
So, what are they both like before and after a drink?
“This is Anirudh after a drink,” Rana laughed.
About Rana, Anirudh said, “We go back a long way and we’ve gotten to spend some quality time together. I think before and after a drink is pretty much the same.” He added, with a chuckle: "I think that’s what makes this combination work. Because if we were different before and after a drink, then I don’t think we could be running a successful business venture.”
Anirudh, who began his career in Tamil cinema and has gone on to become one of South India’s most successful composers known across India for his work in Bollywood and Tollywood as well, is also a playback artist who has lent his vocals to hundreds of songs. It is far from his first concert in Singapore. Being so prolific, what does it look like inside his head?
“Sometimes, it's pink, sometimes, it's pitch black as well. The power goes off now and then,” the 34-year-old quipped.
“Even if you ask Rana about how he goes to set and when he's given his lines and how he delivers his performance, you never know, right? You don't know where that inspiration comes from. I think we've just been blessed with that," he continued.
"And, I think, apart from me making music or him being not just an actor but into so many things as well – he’s an entrepreneur, he’s a producer, one of the biggest in India – when it comes to our creativity, we really don't know where it actually comes from.”
What he does know is that he wouldn't have an easy time trying to grow a big ol’ handlebar moustache like the one Rana is currently sporting while he’s filming for his next project, which is set in the 1950s, the actor told us.
“I think it would be very difficult for me to grow one,” Anirudh laughed.
Does Rana, who’s turning 40 in a couple of weeks, have any thoughts on hitting that milestone?
“I’m just trying to keep it as sober as possible since I’m turning 40. It’s going to be ‘loca’ all the way this time,” he laughed. “I don’t think I’ve aged, but basically things start going wrong if I start having too many hard nights!”
Could that have some correlation to what went down in Mexico? We’ll never know.