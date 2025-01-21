Catch the countdown show with local stars, festive programmes and more as part of Mediacorp’s Chinese New Year line-up

Ring in the Year of the Snake with Mediacorp’s Chinese New Year programmes available on your TV or mobile devices. Here’s a look at their line-up this year to get you and your loved ones in the festive spirit:

LUNAR NEW YEAR'S EVE SPECIAL 2025

When: Jan 28, 10.30pm

Where: Live on Channel 8, mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel

For the first time since 2020, this year’s Lunar New Year’s Eve Special will be taking place fully outdoors. It forms part of Mediacorp’s SG60 celebrations and will be backdropped against the Chinatown Festive Market.

Hosted by Guo Liang, Dennis Chew and Hazelle Teo, the show pits two teams of artistes against each other in a thrilling intergenerational showdown: The “Old Generation” OG and “Young Generation” YG, led by Zoe Tay and Romeo Tan, respectively.

Fans can also look forward to mass karaoke sessions and interactive games with their favourite artistes including Hong Hui Fang, Xiang Yun, Richie Koh, Elvin Ng and many more.

SPECIAL LUNAR NEW YEAR PROGRAMMES

When: Jan 28 to 31

Where: Channel 8, Channel U and mewatch

Local content: Another Wok Of Life, currently airing on mewatch and Channel 8, starring Richie Koh, Shane Pow, Jasmine Sim, Bonnie Loo and more.

New and classic titles: YOLO, Ride On, A Guilty Conscience, Sakra, One More Chance and Breakout Brothers 3.

Overseas countdown extravaganzas: Rhapsodies of Spring 2025 and Spring Festival Gala 2025.

For travellers and foodies: Festive editions of Super Entourage and Kampung Foodsteps.

CHINGAY PARADE 2025: JOY

When: Feb 7, 8pm

Where: Live on mewatch

Catch the repeat broadcast on Feb 16 on mewatch, Channel 5 (7.30pm) and Channel 8 (8.30pm).

This year’s Chingay will see the iconic street parade transformed into a vibrant Food Wonderland. It will showcase six captivating acts, 23 food-inspired floats, eye-catching inflatable costumes and an exciting performance by 60 lion dancers and multi-ethnic drummers on a four-level stage.

RIVER HONGBAO 2025 – SINGAPORE TALENT NIGHT

When: Feb 12, 8pm

Where: Channel 8, mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel

The fifth annual rendition of River Hongbao will see local cultural groups performing alongside a line-up of Mediacorp artistes, including Chen Hanwei, Pierre Png, Kym Ng, Paige Chua and many more.

To find out what else is in store, including dragon and lion dances, as well as singalongs to classic hits, visit riverhongbao.sg.

Fans can also head down to the roadshows, where they can meet the adorable mascot Xī Hā Shé and catch special appearances by cast members from current and upcoming dramas like Emerald Hill, Another Wok Of Life, I Believe I Can Fly and We Are Number 1.

Check out these upcoming roadshows: Westgate on Jan 25 and Bedok Mall on Jan 26.