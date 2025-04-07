Disney’s Beauty And The Beast musical coming to Singapore in December, the only stop in Asia

Disney’s Beauty And The Beast musical is bringing its romance, magic and nostalgia to Singapore this December. This brand-new production – the first Disney-produced Beauty And The Beast in over 25 years – will be staged at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands and is the musical’s only stop in Asia.

The waitlist to be first in line for tickets is open from now until Thursday (Apr 10) at 11.59pm.

This reimagined staging of the classic tale of Belle and the Beast will feature breathtaking new sets, costume designs and state-of-the-art technology, as well as nostalgic and spellbinding songs, including Belle, Gaston, Be Our Guest and the cherished title song, Beauty And The Beast.