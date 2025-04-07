Disney’s Beauty And The Beast musical coming to Singapore in December, the only stop in Asia
The new production, which will have new sets, costume designs and state-of-the-art technology, will take the stage at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.
Disney’s Beauty And The Beast musical is bringing its romance, magic and nostalgia to Singapore this December. This brand-new production – the first Disney-produced Beauty And The Beast in over 25 years – will be staged at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands and is the musical’s only stop in Asia.
The waitlist to be first in line for tickets is open from now until Thursday (Apr 10) at 11.59pm.
This reimagined staging of the classic tale of Belle and the Beast will feature breathtaking new sets, costume designs and state-of-the-art technology, as well as nostalgic and spellbinding songs, including Belle, Gaston, Be Our Guest and the cherished title song, Beauty And The Beast.
The original 1994 production of the much-loved classic, based on the 1991 animated film, played for more than 13 years on Broadway, and has toured to 37 countries.
Members of the creative team from the original Broadway musical are making their mark on this new production as well. Olivier Award nominee Matt West directs and choreographs, leading a team that includes original composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, scenic designer Stan Meyer, costume designer Ann Hould-Ward and lighting designer Natasha Katz.
The team collectively received five Tony nominations and a win for Hould-Ward’s costume design, when Disney first debuted Beauty And The Beast on Broadway 31 years ago.
“For three decades, we’ve heard from audiences that the characters, songs and sweeping romance of Beauty And The Beast have touched them in a profound way,” said Anne Quart, executive producer of Disney Theatrical Group.
“How proud we are to bring this refreshed and human take on the show – with the scale and spectacle the title deserves – to longtime fans and an entirely new generation. This Beauty is for them.”