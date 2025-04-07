K-pop group Kiss of Life issues 2nd apology, members share handwritten note following cultural appropriation backlash
The four members were seen dressed in gold chains, cornrows and Bantu knots in a livestream on Apr 2, following which they were criticised for cultural appropriation.
Members of popular K-pop group Kiss of Life have issued a second apology after receiving backlash for cultural appropriation and racism following an "old-school hip hop vibes" themed livestream on Apr 2.
The quartet, consisting of Julie, Natty, Belle and Haneul, shared a handwritten note on the group’s official Instagram on Saturday (Apr 5) and said: “To all our Kissys [Kiss of Life’s fandom], we really want to sincerely apologize for the content that was uploaded that caused so much disappointment to our fans.
“Our intention was to show how much we loved the category of old school hip hop because it greatly influences our music. While shooting the content we ended up taking the concept too far. We realize now that our content was culturally insensitive and take full responsibility for our actions and can only promise to do better.”
They added: “We truly regret the choices we made and are genuinely sorry for any pain and distress we have caused our fans. This situation has been a valuable learning experience for us. Our Kissy’s support means the world to us, and we will continue to honor you all in every way possible.”
In the livestream to celebrate member Julie’s birthday, the group was seen dressed in gold chains, cornrows and Bantu knots, as well as using stereotypical mannerisms.
On Apr 3, Kiss of Life’s agency S2 Entertainment issued a statement addressing the controversy and apologised to their fans, stating that all related content has been removed from all of the group’s channels.
Best known for their songs Igloo and Sticky, Kiss of Life debuted in July 2023, with the EP Kiss of Life. They held their first world tour titled Kiss Road with shows in South Korea, the United States and Canada from October to December 2024, with a European leg added for February and March 2025.