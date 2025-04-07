K-pop group Kiss of Life issues 2nd apology, members share handwritten note following cultural appropriation backlash

Members of popular K-pop group Kiss of Life have issued a second apology after receiving backlash for cultural appropriation and racism following an "old-school hip hop vibes" themed livestream on Apr 2.

The quartet, consisting of Julie, Natty, Belle and Haneul, shared a handwritten note on the group’s official Instagram on Saturday (Apr 5) and said: “To all our Kissys [Kiss of Life’s fandom], we really want to sincerely apologize for the content that was uploaded that caused so much disappointment to our fans.

“Our intention was to show how much we loved the category of old school hip hop because it greatly influences our music. While shooting the content we ended up taking the concept too far. We realize now that our content was culturally insensitive and take full responsibility for our actions and can only promise to do better.”

They added: “We truly regret the choices we made and are genuinely sorry for any pain and distress we have caused our fans. This situation has been a valuable learning experience for us. Our Kissy’s support means the world to us, and we will continue to honor you all in every way possible.”