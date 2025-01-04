(G)I-dle member Minnie will be in Singapore on Jan 11 for event by milk tea chain Chagee
Fans of K-pop girl group (G)I-dle can look forward to some good Fate on Jan 11 as member Minnie, 27, will be in Singapore.
The Thai singer-actress is set to attend the grand opening of milk tea chain Chagee's second flagship store.
Located at VivoCity, this store spans 4,047 square feet – making it Chagee's largest outlet in Singapore. As part of the festivities, Chagee VivoCity will have a slew of offers from Jan 10 to 12 including exclusive merchandise and 1-for-1 deals on Chagee's jasmine green milk tea and peach oolong milk tea.
In a statement, Chagee Singapore's CEO Lawrence Wen said: "With our second flagship store in VivoCity, we aim to create a space where customers can immerse themselves in the elegance of tea culture while enjoying the vibrancy of Singapore’s tropical setting. We’re thrilled to expand our footprint and bring our passion for tea to even more people."
Chagee VivoCity is located at 1 HarbourFront Walk, #01-98, Singapore 098585. Opening hours: Mon-Fri 9am to 10pm, Sat-Sun 9am to 10.30pm.