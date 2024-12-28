On my babymoon in Jeju, I embraced the changes to my pregnant body and learned to trust it again
Following a challenging first trimester filled with nausea and body aches, this writer went on a babymoon to Jeju Island, where the volcanic island’s vast, scenic views and breezy coastal walks in springtime led her to embrace the changes in her pregnant body.
Towards the end of my second trimester, at 26 weeks pregnant, my husband and I visited Jeju, a beautiful island in South Korea. It was our babymoon, the pre-baby trip to savour time with my partner before the chaos of parenthood ensued.
Shortly after conceiving, I oscillated between two states: Being incredibly grateful and excited, and completely nauseous and exhausted. Most of the time though, it was a mix of the two, in addition to the hormonal mess that came with pregnancy.
So, to put it simply, the first trimester of pregnancy knocked me out.
I therefore had no time – nor energy, nor headspace, nor much of anything – to think of going on any trip, let alone a babymoon. The thought of doing all that with my unpredictable body wore me out.
But my husband insisted we should go somewhere. A babymoon would be our last trip with each other before the baby arrived.
Taking this trip felt almost essential, he said – after the struggles of a tumultuous first trimester, it seemed like a great opportunity for us to take time off, reconnect, and enjoy an adventure together.
After warming up to the idea, I realised I truly wanted to go. While most people would recommend resorts or relaxing spots for a babymoon, I longed for a place we’d never considered visiting, somewhere calm and close to nature, far from the bustle of the city and the constant busyness I’ve come to associate with home.
Enter Jeju Island. I’d first heard of it while watching the Netflix K-drama Squid Game. In one episode, Kang Sae-byeok, a North Korean defector playing for the multi-billion won prize, shared her dream of visiting Jeju Island with her family, describing it as a place that looked like a dream.
Since then, the image of Jeju’s striking flowers against the landscape of an island characterised by its deep blues stuck with me.
Travelling after the first trimester felt healing in many ways. I was less nauseous, could keep food down more often than not, and felt physically stronger and more mobile, even though I was carrying more weight as the baby grew.
After feeling out of touch with my body during my first trimester, my babymoon allowed me to reconnect with my body and life in a new way. This trip wasn’t just about cherishing time with my husband, it was also about honouring my body for carrying a life – a miracle in itself.
I wanted to get to know my body again, familiarise myself with its strengths and limitations, and embrace everything it could and couldn’t do. Jeju felt like a wonderful place to do so.
PLACES TO VISIT IN JEJU ISLAND
Jeju Island is about 2.5 times the size of Singapore and every corner has something to offer. I broke the island up into the north, south, east and west, spending most of my time in south Jeju, Seogwipo, and north Jeju, close to Jeju City. Here are some locations I’d recommend visiting in each area to capture Jeju’s beauty.
North Jeju:
- Aewol Cafe Street
- Jeju Esplanade observation deck
West Jeju:
- Sanbangsan Mountain
- Sanbangsan Canola Field
- Saebyeol Oreum
- Dochidol Ranch
- Handam Coastal Walk
East Jeju:
- Gwangchigi Beach
- Seongsan Canola Flower Field
- Seongsan Ilchulbong
South Jeju:
- Camellia Hill Botanical Garden
- Jeongbang Waterfall
- Socheonji Coastal Walk
- Seogwipo Olle Market
TAKING TIME TO APPRECIATE JEJU’S BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPES
Jeju is South Korea’s largest island, formed when an underwater volcano erupted 2 million years ago. It’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site due to its volcanic land and lava tubes. In the centre sits Mount Hallasan, with the rest of the island gently sloping around it.
When we arrived, I could smell the ocean in the air. It was fresh. Salty. Rejuvenating. And the vast blue horizon went on forever.
Our initial plan for our week-long stay was to tick off every spot on the list but within an hour of setting foot on the island, we realised we wanted to take our time and relish each place we went to.
My husband and I never follow a strict itinerary when we travel, preferring instead to go wherever the moment takes us. In Jeju, this approach felt natural as we focused on savouring the views – and every corner has a stunning one to offer.
For the first half of our trip, we stayed at a charming seaside hotel in Seogwipo, on the southern coast. From our room’s large windows, we woke up to serene sunrises over white fishing boats and returned each evening to skies painted in vibrant orange and purple hues.
A short walk from our hotel led to the beach, where we strolled daily. There, we took in the breathtaking scenery accompanied by the soothing sound of the waves, seagulls calling overhead, occasional traffic and the chatter of fishermen – most of whom are descendants of the islanders who have lived there for thousands of years.
Slowing down each morning and evening to absorb the sights, breezes, and sounds became a healing ritual for me and my growing body, reminding me of the beauty in simply being present.
I was glad we came without an itinerary, and instead just had highlights that we wanted to see. It made me realise just how much the world could offer.
REDISCOVERING MY PHYSICAL STRENGTH WHILE CLIMBING A VOLCANO
On day three, we decided to do a hike – there’s never a shortage of walks or hikes in Jeju. We chose Saebyeol Oreum, an extinct volcano that means “the dawn star” in Korean, on the way to Jeju City, after leaving Seogwipo.
When I told my husband I wanted to climb Saebyeol Oreum, he hesitated as he was concerned for my and our baby’s safety. We even argued for a while but I was determined.
I explained how important it was for me to do something I loved, like hiking, even with my changing body. I knew I shouldn’t push myself too hard and I was aware of how naive it would be to think I was the same as before pregnancy. But I also felt I could trust my body to know its limits.
He finally gave in after I agreed that if he saw me struggling, we would turn back.
We started the hike around midday, and there was a refreshing breeze in the air – a rain shower loomed. Somehow, the threat of rain made us more excited about scaling the volcano. That, and looking at online travel sites describing the stunning panoramic views of Jeju Island from the top.
The hike wasn’t long – just over 500 metres high, which could be covered in under an hour – but the climb was steep. I paused several times. I was also panting more than usual and my heart rate was elevated.
As we got higher and higher, I could see more of Jeju. At several points, I did ask myself if this was where I should stop but I kept pushing forward. Halfway up, I knew I couldn’t give up. My husband, too, was now cheering me on: “A bit more! You’re doing great!”
After about an hour, we finally made it to the top. The panoramic view was breathtaking – windmills, volcanoes, hills, Seogwipo, Jeju City, vast fields, folk villages, rows of tangerine trees, the coasts we had walked in the days before, the crevices we knew led to waterfalls.
I was bursting with pride and joy as we took in the scenery. And I could imagine my little one, inside me, feeling proud, too.
We would have stayed at the top longer, if not for the rain that caught up to us before we reached the base of the volcano.
By the time we returned to the car, we were drenched. As we dried off and warmed up, we couldn’t help but laugh and cry. I couldn’t believe I did it. I was still reeling from the climb, realising what my body was capable of, trusting it without pushing myself too hard and feeling grateful for the strength I had.
As we drove to Jeju City, giddy from our climb, I thought of how our visit, done at the cusp of spring, felt symbolic.
Winter felt akin to my first trimester. Conceiving was exciting and no words can ever describe how thankful I felt after our earlier difficulties in getting pregnant but the season also felt harsh. I was exhausted, constantly hungry, vomiting every night, aching in many areas, feeling heavy and uncomfortable even as I slept, and being unable to do much, if at all.
As I witnessed the blooming of bright yellow canola flowers, vibrant red camellias and fresh orange tangerines against the lush greens of Jeju’s trees and the deep blues of the island’s sky and waters, I was reminded of the births occurring during this time.
This was the birth of spring, a new season, the anticipated birth of our baby, and the rebirth of my own body, transitioning into a new season of its own.
