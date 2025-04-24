On the taste trail: Malaysian-style thunder tea rice and fried yong tau foo after a scenic Punggol walk

It took Kumiko two years of experimenting to capture the nostalgic taste Khoo and his Hakka mother could be proud of. Both husband and wife are originally from Johor Bahru, which explains why Khoo couldn’t satisfy his lei cha fan craving here in Singapore.

“Our lei cha fan is more Malaysian-style because we use dried shrimp (hae bee), not ikan billis. We have to fry the hae bee at a very high temperature to make it crispy, but not oily,” Kumiko revealed.

As for her mother-in-law’s pestle and mortar, Kumiko has since inherited it for home use, a symbol of her husband’s heritage and her hard work. Encouraged by friends, she first began selling lei cha fan as a passion project in 2019, arranging customer pickups with her two young children in tow.

“One was a baby back then, the other was about six years old. I would use our stroller to deliver the lei cha,” Kumiko said with a laugh.