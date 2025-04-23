Taiwanese actor Jeremy Huang dies at age 31

Taiwanese actor Jeremy Huang has died at the age of 31. His death was announced by his family on social media on Sunday (Apr 20). In a post co-written by Huang's mother and sister, it was revealed that Huang died at midnight that day.

"We understand that this tragic news is still difficult to believe. Our hearts are filled with overwhelming grief and sorrow. We sincerely hope that friends and family will accompany Zhengjie [Huang's Chinese name] on his final journey," wrote his family.