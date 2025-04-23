Taiwanese actor Jeremy Huang dies at age 31
Taiwanese actor Jeremy Huang has died at the age of 31. His death was announced by his family on social media on Sunday (Apr 20). In a post co-written by Huang's mother and sister, it was revealed that Huang died at midnight that day.
"We understand that this tragic news is still difficult to believe. Our hearts are filled with overwhelming grief and sorrow. We sincerely hope that friends and family will accompany Zhengjie [Huang's Chinese name] on his final journey," wrote his family.
Jeremy Huang's wake will last till May 3 at Kanding Village in New Taipei City.
"From now until May 3, we will be keeping vigil by his side. Should you wish to come pay your respects, we warmly welcome your visit and presence. Thank you for your care and support throughout the years," added Huang's family.
Tributes have poured in from many of Huang's celebrity friends, including content creator Aries Lu with whom Huang had recently collaborated on a dance video.
"Your departure hit way too hard," wrote Lu.
In a series of Instagram Stories, Lu added: "I hate waking up only to end up crying, thinking of you. I hate talking to anyone because no matter what, you’re not coming back."
Jeremy Huang is best known for his appearance on the Taiwanese talk show Kangsi Coming, hosted by Kevin Tsai and Dee Hsu. His good looks and shy demeanour earned him many fans after the show aired and he was even dubbed "Taiwan's Lee Hong-gi".
Later in his career, Huang collaborated with numerous YouTubers and appeared in theatre productions and idol competitions.