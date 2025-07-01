This ex-offender rebuilt her life and reunited with her daughters with help from a halfway house

A fellow resident at the halfway house had made a mistake. And once again, Faradilla Abdul Latiff lost her cool. She knew it was wrong, but she couldn’t help losing her temper.

Faradilla expected to be told off and put down, but to her surprise, the staff at Rise Above Halfway House were kind. After she admitted that she struggled with anger, they offered to work with her on managing her rage and other negative emotions.

“I get mad with others even when it comes to simple disagreements, and I used to think my anger was always going to be part of me,” she said.

“But the staff didn’t judge me. They encouraged me and made me feel safe to talk about my issues,” she added. “They believed in me, and I learnt to trust and forgive myself, too."

Rise Above Halfway House, a collaboration between the Singapore Muslim Women’s Association (PPIS) and the Singapore Prison Service, is a secular rehabilitative centre for women inmates serving the tail end of their sentence, mostly for drug offences.

Faradilla spent the final six months of her fourth prison sentence there.

“I used to think that because I was a repeat offender and drug abuser, I’d never change,” the 41-year-old told CNA Women. “I believed myself to be the bad person that everyone around me thought I was, and I was stuck in this negative cycle that I’d never escape.

“It didn’t matter that there was a voice inside me telling me that I was good and I wanted to be better. I was just going to be like that – until I came to the halfway house.”

THE FIRST TIME SOMEONE BELIEVED IN HER