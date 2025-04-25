Girls' Generation member Sooyoung to make Hollywood debut in new John Wick spin-off movie

South Korean actress and Girls' Generation member Choi Soo-young, more popularly known as Sooyoung, will step Into The New World and make her Hollywood debut in the upcoming movie Ballerina – a spin-off from the popular John Wick franchise.

Set between the events of the third and fourth John Wick movies, Ballerina stars Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro – a woman who was trained as a child to become an assassin at the Ruska Roma Ballet School, following the death of her father.

The character of Eve previously appeared in John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum.