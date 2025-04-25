Girls' Generation member Sooyoung to make Hollywood debut in new John Wick spin-off movie
In Ballerina, the actress-singer will be playing Katla Park – someone Ana de Armas' character has to protect.
South Korean actress and Girls' Generation member Choi Soo-young, more popularly known as Sooyoung, will step Into The New World and make her Hollywood debut in the upcoming movie Ballerina – a spin-off from the popular John Wick franchise.
Set between the events of the third and fourth John Wick movies, Ballerina stars Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro – a woman who was trained as a child to become an assassin at the Ruska Roma Ballet School, following the death of her father.
The character of Eve previously appeared in John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum.
Sooyoung will be playing the role of Katla Park – the subject of Eve's first field mission. According to the official character descriptions posted by US entertainment site IGN, Katla is the daughter of the Ruska Roma’s colleague Il-seong, and Eve’s goal is to protect Katla at a lavish club.
Also starring in Ballerina is a mix of new and familiar faces in the John Wick franchise, including the late Lance Reddick (in his final movie appearance) as Charon, Anjelica Huston as the Director, Norman Reedus as Daniel Pine and Ian McShane as Winston Scott.
Keanu Reeves will also reprise his role as the iconic assassin John Wick.
Ballerina is set to be released on Jun 6, 2025.
Like her Girls' Generation groupmates Yuri, Yoona and Seohyun, Sooyoung is one of the many K-pop idols who have successfully transitioned to acting. The 35-year-old has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, and even bagged two Best Actress awards for her role in the 2014 series My Spring Days.
She is also set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy Second Shot At Love, which will premiere on May 12.