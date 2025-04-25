Hungry after a GE2025 rally? A non-exhaustive list of supper spots near almost 50 rally sites
Looking for a place to chill with friends and discuss the rally after it's over? Here are some supper spots located within a 20-minute walk from designated 2025 General Election rally sites.
Physical rallies are making a comeback in the 2025 General Election after about a decade, kicking off with the first five taking place Thursday night (Apr 24).
And after all that passionate cheering (or listening to passionate cheering), you’re bound to be starving. Plus, with evening rallies possibly lasting till 10pm, it’s prime time for supper and some chit-chat.
The full lineup of rallies for the campaigning period till May 1 hasn’t been released in advance, but we've listed some supper spots near each of the 49 sites earmarked for rallies, categorised according to type of site. The two lunchtime rally sites are excluded from this round-up.
While not all of these sites may even see a rally or two, it pays to ready just in case. Here, we've listed at least one spot within a 20-minute walk from each rally site that's open 24 hours, unless mentioned otherwise.
Information is accurate as of Apr 24, 2025, based on Google Maps.
Stadiums
Election meetings can be held at these sites from 10am to 1pm and 7pm to 10pm each day during the campaign period. The last day of campaigning is May 1.
BEDOK STADIUM
- New Rezki Restaurant
Address: 203 Bedok North Street 1, Singapore 460203
Distance on foot: 19 minutes (1.4km)
BISHAN STADIUM
- Eating house 24 hours
Address: 514A Bishan St 13, Singapore 571514
Distance on foot: 6 minutes (500m)
- Srisun Express - Bishan
Address: 509 Bishan St 11, Singapore 570509
Distance on foot: 12 minutes (900m)
BUKIT GOMBAK STADIUM
- Qi Ji Chicken Rice
Address: 376 Bukit Batok St 31, #01-126, Bukit Gombak Neighbourhood Centre, Singapore 650376
Distance on foot: 13 minutes (900m)
- Urfan’s Rojak & Prata Paradise
Address: 469 Bukit Batok West Ave 9, #01-18, Bukit Batok West Hawker Centre, Singapore 650469
Distance on foot: 20 minutes (1.4km)
CHOA CHU KANG STADIUM
- Texas Chicken
Address: 28 Choa Chu Kang Dr, #01-06, SAFRA Choa Chu Kang, Singapore 689964
Distance on foot: 14 minute (1km)
CLEMENTI STADIUM
- Ayer Rajah Food Centre
Address: 503 West Coast Dr, Singapore 120503
Distance on foot: 10 minutes (750m)
HOME OF ATHLETICS (near Kallang ActiveSG Tennis Centre)
- D’Mubarak Restaurant
Address: 51 Guillemard Rd, Singapore 399705
Distance on foot: 16 minutes (1.1km)
JALAN BESAR STADIUM
- Al Mubin Restaurant
Address: 92 Syed Alwi Rd, Singapore 207668
Distance on foot: 8 minutes (600m)
- Adam’s Corner Seafood Restaurant
Address: 324 Lavender St, Singapore 338822
Distance on foot: 9 minutes (600m)
JURONG EAST STADIUM
- KNS Restaurant
Address: 346 Jurong East Street 31, #01-73, Yuhua Place, Singapore 600346
Distance on foot: 3 minutes (240m)
- Kimly Dim Sum
Address: 303 Jurong East Street 32, Singapore 600303
Distance on foot: 11 minutes (750m)
JURONG WEST STADIUM
- Xing Long Fish Soup
Address: 651 Jurong West Street 61, #01-02, Singapore 640651
Distance on foot: 8 minutes (600m)
- KNS Restaurant
Address: 990 Jurong West Street 93, #01-01, Singapore 640990
Distance on foot: 8 minutes (550m)
MOE (EVANS) STADIUM
There are no listed eating spots within a 20-minute walking distance that are open after 10pm for this rally site.
SERANGOON STADIUM
- An-Nur Restaurant
Address: 768 Upper Serangoon Rd, #02-03 Hotel 81, Singapore 534636
Distance on foot: 9 minutes (650m)
- Ariff’s Restaurant
Address: 253 Serangoon Central Dr, S 550254
Distance on foot: 9 minutes (550m)
WOODLANDS STADIUM
- Al Iman Restaurant
Address: 136 Marsiling Rd, Singapore 730136
Distance on foot: 16 minutes (1.2km)
- Takagi Ramen @ Woodlands
Address: 6 Woodlands Square, #01-04, Woods Square Office (Tower 2), Singapore 737737
Distance on foot: 15 minutes (1km)
YIO CHU KANG STADIUM
- Khairunmiyah - Crispy Prata and Indian Muslim Food
Address: 630 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, Singapore 560630
Distance on foot: 18 minutes (1.3km)
- Ding Ji
Address: 631 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, Singapore 560631
Distance on foot: 19 minutes (1.4km)
YISHUN STADIUM
- Rubina Khatib
Address: 846 Yishun Street 81, Singapore 760841
Distance on foot: 10 minutes (700m)
- Mr Teh Tarik
Address: 846 Yishun Ring Rd, #01-3603, Singapore 760846
Distance on foot: 12 minutes (850m)
Schools
Election meetings can be held at these sites from 7pm to 10pm on weekdays, and 10am to 1pm on weekends as well as on the Labour Day public holiday during the campaigning period. The last day of campaigning is May 1.
ANDERSON SERANGOON JUNIOR COLLEGE
- Qi Xiang Chicken Pot (Closes 2am daily)
Address: 973 Upper Serangoon Rd, Singapore 534725
Distance on foot: 9 minutes (650m)
- AMK Hainanese Abalone Minced Meat Noodles
Address: 969 Upper Serangoon Rd, Singapore 534723
Distance on foot: 9 minutes (700m)
ANG MO KIO SECONDARY SCHOOL
- Kimly Dim Sum
Address: 232 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, Singapore 560232
Distance on foot: 11 minutes (800m)
- Family Mookata (Closes 11pm daily)
Address: 215 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, #01-877, Singapore 560215
Distance on foot: 2 minutes (160m)
BEACON PRIMARY SCHOOL
- Koo Kee Yong Tow Foo Mee
Address: 259 Bukit Panjang Ring Road, #01-36, Singapore 671259
Distance on foot: 14 minutes (1.1km)
- McDonald’s Fajar
Address: 445 Fajar Rd, #01-520, Singapore 670445
Distance on foot: 9 minutes (650m)
BEATTY SECONDARY SCHOOL
- Lee Kwang Kee Teochew Cuisine
Address: 212 Lor 8 Toa Payoh, Singapore 310212
Distance on foot: 15 minutes (1.1km)
- McDonald’s Toa Payoh Lorong 1
Address: Blk 109 Lor 1 Toa Payoh, #01-318, Toa Payoh North Precinct, Singapore 310109
Distance on foot: 12 minutes (850m)
BUKIT VIEW SECONDARY SCHOOL
- McDonald’s Bukit Batok (Closes 2am daily)
Address: 632 Bukit Batok Central #01-138, Bukit Batok Town Centre, Singapore 650632
Distance on foot: 10 minutes (750m)
CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL
- KPT Coffeeshop - Ka Fei Dian
Address: 284 Bishan Street 22, Singapore 570284
Distance on foot: 10 minutes (750m)
- Eating house 24 hours
Address: 514A Bishan St 13, Singapore 571514
Distance on foot: 15 minutes (1.1km)
CHUA CHU KANG SECONDARY SCHOOL
- Rasa Rasa @ Teck Whye (Closes 1am daily)
Address: 160A Jln Teck Whye, Singapore 681160
Distance on foot: 7 minutes (550m)
- Texas Chicken
Address: 1 Woodlands Rd, #01-31, Junction 10, Singapore 677899
Distance on foot: 16 minutes (1.2km)
EVERGREEN PRIMARY SCHOOL
- Snek Ku Di Lorong Fatimah
Address: 676 Woodlands Drive 71, #01-03, Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre, Singapore 730676
Distance on foot: 17 minutes (1.2km)
FERN GREEN PRIMARY SCHOOL
- Thohirah Restaurant
Address: 258 Jln Kayu, Singapore 799487
Distance on foot: 17 minutes (1.2km)
- McDonald's Sengkang Sports Complex
Address: 57 Anchorvale Rd, #02-03, Singapore 544964
Distance on foot: 18 minutes (1.3km)
GAN ENG SENG PRIMARY SCHOOL
- Ye Lai Xiang Teochew Porridge (Closes 4am)
Address: 116 Bukit Merah View, #01-217, Singapore 151116
Distance on foot: 16 minutes (1.2km)
MAYFLOWER SECONDARY SCHOOL
- Texas Chicken
Address: 163 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, #01-444, Mayflower Shopping & Food Centre, Singapore 560163
Distance on foot: 13 minutes (850m)
- Kimly Dim Sum
Address: 232 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, Singapore 560232
Distance on foot: 8 minutes (550m)
MERIDIAN SECONDARY SCHOOL
- Bistro At The Park (Closes 11.30pm daily, except on Friday and Saturday at 12am)
Address: 96 Pasir Ris Central, Singapore 519638
Distance on foot: 12 minutes (850m)
NATIONAL JUNIOR COLLEGE
- Lazy Lizard - Sixth Avenue (Closes 12am daily, except on Fridays at 1am, Saturday at 2am, and Sunday at 11pm)
Address: 2 Sixth Ave, Singapore 276470
Distance on foot: 21 minutes (1.5km)
NORTHLIGHT SCHOOL
- Adam’s Corner Seafood Restaurant
Address: 324 Lavender St., Singapore 338822
Distance on foot: 16 minutes (1.2km)
NORTH VISTA SECONDARY SCHOOL
- Yi Hong Wok
Address: 70 Compassvale Bow, #02-K46, Buangkok Hawker Centre, Singapore 544692
Distance on foot: 20 minutes (1.5km)
- McDonald’s Rivervale Plaza
Address: 118 Rivervale Dr, #01-32, Rivervale Plaza, Singapore 540118
Distance on foot: 17 minutes (1.3km)
QUEENSWAY SECONDARY SCHOOL
- McDonald’s Queensway
Address: 580 Queensway, Ridout Tea Garden, Singapore 149066
Distance on foot: 8 minutes (550m)
SCHOOL OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, SINGAPORE
There are no listed eating spots within a 20-minute walking distance that are open after 10pm for this rally site.
ST ANDREW'S JUNIOR COLLEGE
- Master Briyani - Safa Indian Food
Address: 9 Toa Payoh Industrial Park, #01-1209, Singapore 319061
TAMPINES MERIDIAN JUNIOR COLLEGE
- Mr K Prata @ Kopitiam Corner
Address: 735 Pasir Ris Street 72, #01-364, West Plaza, Singapore 510735
Distance on foot: 11 minutes (800m)
TEMASEK JUNIOR COLLEGE
- Alsalam Restaurant
Address: 472 Tampines Street 44, #01-49, N4 Neighbourhood Centre, Singapore 520472
Distance on foot: 7 minutes (550m)
- Srisun Express Tampines
Address: 474 Tampines Street 43, #01-118, N4 Neighbourhood Centre, Singapore 520474
Distance on foot: 9 minutes (700m)
VICTORIA JUNIOR COLLEGE
There are no listed eating spots within a 20-minute walking distance that are open after 10pm for this rally site.
YUSOF ISHAK SECONDARY SCHOOL
- Shi Fu Eating House
Address: 261 Punggol Way, #01-01, Singapore 820261
Distance on foot: 4 minutes (260m)
Fields and hard courts
Election meetings can be held at these sites from 10am to 1pm and 7pm to 10pm each day during the campaign period. The last day of campaigning is May 1.
DELTA HOCKEY PITCH
- Zamas River Valley
Address: 429 River Valley Rd, Singapore 248328
Distance on foot: 20 minutes (1.4km)
FIELD ALONG ANCHORVALE CRESCENT, NEXT TO THE VALES CONDO
- Anchorvale Village Hawker Centre
Address: 339 Anchorvale Rd, #02-12, Singapore 540339
Distance on foot: 9 minutes (650m)
FIELD AT THE CORNER OF AMK INDUSTRIAL PARK 2 AND AMK AVE 5
- Al Mubin Restaurant
Address: 529 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-2359, Singapore 560529
Distance on foot: 15 minutes (1.1km)
FIELD ALONG BOON LAY WAY, NEXT TO CHINESE GARDEN MRT STATION
- KNS Restaurant
Address: 346 Jurong East Street 31, #01-73, Yuhua Place, Singapore 600346
Distance on foot: 12 minutes (850m)
FIELD AT THE CORNER OF DEFU AVE 1 AND DEFU LANE 10
- Dim Sum Express
Address: 246 Hougang Street 22, Kimly Coffeeshop, Singapore 530246
Distance on foot: 8 minutes (550m)
FIELD NEXT TO TAMPINES CONCOURSE BUS INTERCHANGE
- Alsalam Restaurant
Address: 801 Tampines Ave 4, Singapore 520801
Distance on foot: 19 minutes (1.4km)
- Harry’s Tampines (Closes 11pm daily)
Address: 9 Tampines Grande, #01-19, Hitachi Asia Ltd, Singapore 528735
Distance on foot: 4 minutes (260m)
FIELD ALONG TAMPINES ST 22
- Al Makan (Closes 2.30am daily)
Address: 201D Tampines St 21, #01-1155, Tampines N2 Shopping Street, Singapore 524201
Distance on foot: 8 minutes (550m)
- Saffrons @ 201D
Address: 201D Tampines St. 21, #01-1163, Tampines N2 Shopping Street, Singapore 524201
Distance on foot: 8 minutes (600m)
FIELD AT WEST COST PARK, NEXT TO CAR PARK 3
- McDonald’s West Coast Park
Address: 71 West Coast Highway, Singapore 126844
Distance on foot: 1 minute (44m)
FIELD ALONG WOODLANDS AVE 12, NEAR ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR MATERIALS
- Dim Sum Express
Address: 21 Woodlands Cl, Primz Bizhub, Singapore 737854
Distance on foot: 8 minutes (550m)
- Siam Square Mookata (Closes 3am daily)
Address: 11 Woodlands Close #01-46, Stall 3B, Singapore 737853
Distance on foot: 8 minutes (550m)
FIELD ALONG YISHUN CENTRAL, NEXT TO FUTSALARENA@YISHUN
- Xin Wang Hong Kong Cafe (Closes 12am daily, except for Friday and Saturday at 2am)
Address: 930 Yishun Ave 2, #01-40, Northpoint City North Wing, Singapore 769098
Distance on foot: 5 minutes (300m)
- Al Fatthah Food Expo Restaurant
Address: 18 Yishun Avenue 9, #01-01, Junction Nine, Singapore 768897
Distance: 11 minutes (850m)
FIELD OPPOSITE THE MULTI-STOREY CAR PARK AT BLK 670 EDGEFIELD PLAINS
- KNS Indian Muslim Food
Address: 653A Punggol Dr, FoodCity, Singapore 821653
Distance on foot: 19 minutes (1.4km)
HARD COURT ALONG CHOA CHU KANG AVE 4, NEXT TO CONCORD PRIMARY SCHOOL
- McDonald’s Choa Chu Kang Lot 1 (Closes 12am daily, except for Friday and Saturday at 12.30am)
Address: 10 Choa Chu Kang Ave 4, #01-21, Choa Chu Kang MRT Station, Singapore 689810
Distance: 17 minutes (1.2km)
- Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang Choa Chu Kang
Address: 52 Choa Chu Kang Loop, #01-02, Keat Hong Community Club, Singapore 689678
Distance: 18 minutes (1.2km)
HARD COURT AND FIELD NEXT TO SUN PLAZA
- Western Boy Express
Address: 11 Canberra Road, #01-05, Sembawang MRT Station, Singapore 759775
Distance on foot: 2 minutes (130m)
But if a physical rally is not your thing, you can watch livestreams of all rallies on CNA's GE2025 site, CNA's YouTube channel and on mewatch.