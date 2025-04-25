Logo
Dining

Hungry after a GE2025 rally? A non-exhaustive list of supper spots near almost 50 rally sites
Looking for a place to chill with friends and discuss the rally after it's over? Here are some supper spots located within a 20-minute walk from designated 2025 General Election rally sites. 

Hungry after a rally? We've got a non-exhaustive list of supper spots near almost 50 rally sites during Singapore's General Elections 2025. (Photo: iStock/undefined)

Grace Yeoh
Grace Yeoh
25 Apr 2025 10:11AM
Physical rallies are making a comeback in the 2025 General Election after about a decade, kicking off with the first five taking place Thursday night (Apr 24).

And after all that passionate cheering (or listening to passionate cheering), you’re bound to be starving. Plus, with evening rallies possibly lasting till 10pm, it’s prime time for supper and some chit-chat.

The full lineup of rallies for the campaigning period till May 1 hasn’t been released in advance, but we've listed some supper spots near each of the 49 sites earmarked for rallies, categorised according to type of site. The two lunchtime rally sites are excluded from this round-up.

While not all of these sites may even see a rally or two, it pays to ready just in case. Here, we've listed at least one spot within a 20-minute walk from each rally site that's open 24 hours, unless mentioned otherwise. 

Information is accurate as of Apr 24, 2025, based on Google Maps.

Stadiums

Election meetings can be held at these sites from 10am to 1pm and 7pm to 10pm each day during the campaign period. The last day of campaigning is May 1.

BEDOK STADIUM

  • New Rezki Restaurant 

Address: 203 Bedok North Street 1, Singapore 460203

Distance on foot: 19 minutes (1.4km) 

BISHAN STADIUM

  • Eating house 24 hours

Address: 514A Bishan St 13, Singapore 571514

Distance on foot: 6 minutes (500m) 

  • Srisun Express - Bishan 

Address: 509 Bishan St 11, Singapore 570509

Distance on foot: 12 minutes (900m) 

BUKIT GOMBAK STADIUM

  • Qi Ji Chicken Rice

Address: 376 Bukit Batok St 31, #01-126, Bukit Gombak Neighbourhood Centre, Singapore 650376

Distance on foot: 13 minutes (900m)

  • Urfan’s Rojak & Prata Paradise 

Address: 469 Bukit Batok West Ave 9, #01-18, Bukit Batok West Hawker Centre, Singapore 650469

Distance on foot: 20 minutes (1.4km)

CHOA CHU KANG STADIUM

  • Texas Chicken 

Address: 28 Choa Chu Kang Dr, #01-06, SAFRA Choa Chu Kang, Singapore 689964

Distance on foot: 14 minute (1km) 

CLEMENTI STADIUM

  • Ayer Rajah Food Centre

Address: 503 West Coast Dr, Singapore 120503

Distance on foot: 10 minutes (750m) 

HOME OF ATHLETICS (near Kallang ActiveSG Tennis Centre)

  • D’Mubarak Restaurant 

Address: 51 Guillemard Rd, Singapore 399705

Distance on foot: 16 minutes (1.1km) 

JALAN BESAR STADIUM

  • Al Mubin Restaurant 

Address: 92 Syed Alwi Rd, Singapore 207668

Distance on foot: 8 minutes (600m) 

  • Adam’s Corner Seafood Restaurant

Address: 324 Lavender St, Singapore 338822

Distance on foot: 9 minutes (600m)

JURONG EAST STADIUM

  • KNS Restaurant 

Address: 346 Jurong East Street 31, #01-73, Yuhua Place, Singapore 600346

Distance on foot: 3 minutes (240m)

  • Kimly Dim Sum 

Address: 303 Jurong East Street 32, Singapore 600303

Distance on foot: 11 minutes (750m) 

JURONG WEST STADIUM

  • Xing Long Fish Soup 

Address: 651 Jurong West Street 61, #01-02, Singapore 640651

Distance on foot: 8 minutes (600m) 

  • KNS Restaurant 

Address: 990 Jurong West Street 93, #01-01, Singapore 640990

Distance on foot: 8 minutes (550m) 

MOE (EVANS) STADIUM

There are no listed eating spots within a 20-minute walking distance that are open after 10pm for this rally site. 

SERANGOON STADIUM

  • An-Nur Restaurant

Address: 768 Upper Serangoon Rd, #02-03 Hotel 81, Singapore 534636

Distance on foot: 9 minutes (650m) 

  • Ariff’s Restaurant

Address: 253 Serangoon Central Dr, S 550254

Distance on foot: 9 minutes (550m) 

WOODLANDS STADIUM

  • Al Iman Restaurant

Address: 136 Marsiling Rd, Singapore 730136

Distance on foot: 16 minutes (1.2km) 

  • Takagi Ramen @ Woodlands

Address: 6 Woodlands Square, #01-04, Woods Square Office (Tower 2), Singapore 737737

Distance on foot: 15 minutes (1km) 

YIO CHU KANG STADIUM

  • Khairunmiyah - Crispy Prata and Indian Muslim Food

Address: 630 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, Singapore 560630

Distance on foot: 18 minutes (1.3km) 

  • Ding Ji 

Address: 631 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, Singapore 560631

Distance on foot: 19 minutes (1.4km) 

YISHUN STADIUM

  • Rubina Khatib

Address: 846 Yishun Street 81, Singapore 760841

Distance on foot: 10 minutes (700m) 

  • Mr Teh Tarik

Address: 846 Yishun Ring Rd, #01-3603, Singapore 760846

Distance on foot: 12 minutes (850m)

Schools

Election meetings can be held at these sites from 7pm to 10pm on weekdays, and 10am to 1pm on weekends as well as on the Labour Day public holiday during the campaigning period. The last day of campaigning is May 1.  

ANDERSON SERANGOON JUNIOR COLLEGE

  • Qi Xiang Chicken Pot (Closes 2am daily)

Address: 973 Upper Serangoon Rd, Singapore 534725

Distance on foot: 9 minutes (650m)

  • AMK Hainanese Abalone Minced Meat Noodles

Address: 969 Upper Serangoon Rd, Singapore 534723

Distance on foot: 9 minutes (700m)

ANG MO KIO SECONDARY SCHOOL 

  • Kimly Dim Sum  

Address: 232 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, Singapore 560232

Distance on foot: 11 minutes (800m) 

  • Family Mookata (Closes 11pm daily) 

Address: 215 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, #01-877, Singapore 560215

Distance on foot: 2 minutes (160m) 

BEACON PRIMARY SCHOOL 

  • Koo Kee Yong Tow Foo Mee 

Address: 259 Bukit Panjang Ring Road, #01-36, Singapore 671259

Distance on foot: 14 minutes (1.1km)

  • McDonald’s Fajar

Address: 445 Fajar Rd, #01-520, Singapore 670445

Distance on foot: 9 minutes (650m)

BEATTY SECONDARY SCHOOL

  • Lee Kwang Kee Teochew Cuisine

Address: 212 Lor 8 Toa Payoh, Singapore 310212

Distance on foot: 15 minutes (1.1km) 

  • McDonald’s Toa Payoh Lorong 1

Address: Blk 109 Lor 1 Toa Payoh, #01-318, Toa Payoh North Precinct, Singapore 310109

Distance on foot: 12 minutes (850m) 

BUKIT VIEW SECONDARY SCHOOL

  • McDonald’s Bukit Batok (Closes 2am daily) 

Address: 632 Bukit Batok Central #01-138, Bukit Batok Town Centre, Singapore 650632

Distance on foot: 10 minutes (750m) 

CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL

  • KPT Coffeeshop - Ka Fei Dian

Address: 284 Bishan Street 22, Singapore 570284

Distance on foot: 10 minutes (750m) 

  • Eating house 24 hours 

Address: 514A Bishan St 13, Singapore 571514

Distance on foot: 15 minutes (1.1km) 

CHUA CHU KANG SECONDARY SCHOOL

  • Rasa Rasa @ Teck Whye (Closes 1am daily)

Address: 160A Jln Teck Whye, Singapore 681160

Distance on foot: 7 minutes (550m) 

  • Texas Chicken

Address: 1 Woodlands Rd, #01-31, Junction 10, Singapore 677899

Distance on foot: 16 minutes (1.2km) 

EVERGREEN PRIMARY SCHOOL

  • Snek Ku Di Lorong Fatimah 

Address: 676 Woodlands Drive 71, #01-03, Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre, Singapore 730676

Distance on foot: 17 minutes (1.2km) 

FERN GREEN PRIMARY SCHOOL 

  • Thohirah Restaurant

Address: 258 Jln Kayu, Singapore 799487

Distance on foot: 17 minutes (1.2km) 

  • McDonald's Sengkang Sports Complex

Address: 57 Anchorvale Rd, #02-03, Singapore 544964

Distance on foot: 18 minutes (1.3km) 

GAN ENG SENG PRIMARY SCHOOL

  • Ye Lai Xiang Teochew Porridge (Closes 4am) 

Address: 116 Bukit Merah View, #01-217, Singapore 151116

Distance on foot: 16 minutes (1.2km) 

MAYFLOWER SECONDARY SCHOOL

  • Texas Chicken 

Address: 163 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, #01-444, Mayflower Shopping & Food Centre, Singapore 560163

Distance on foot: 13 minutes (850m) 

  • Kimly Dim Sum 

Address: 232 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, Singapore 560232

Distance on foot: 8 minutes (550m)

MERIDIAN SECONDARY SCHOOL

  • Bistro At The Park (Closes 11.30pm daily, except on Friday and Saturday at 12am)

Address: 96 Pasir Ris Central, Singapore 519638

Distance on foot: 12 minutes (850m) 

NATIONAL JUNIOR COLLEGE

  • Lazy Lizard - Sixth Avenue (Closes 12am daily, except on Fridays at 1am, Saturday at 2am, and Sunday at 11pm)

Address: 2 Sixth Ave, Singapore 276470

Distance on foot: 21 minutes (1.5km) 

NORTHLIGHT SCHOOL

  • Adam’s Corner Seafood Restaurant

Address: 324 Lavender St., Singapore 338822

Distance on foot: 16 minutes (1.2km)

NORTH VISTA SECONDARY SCHOOL

  • Yi Hong Wok

Address: 70 Compassvale Bow, #02-K46, Buangkok Hawker Centre, Singapore 544692

Distance on foot: 20 minutes (1.5km) 

  • McDonald’s Rivervale Plaza

Address: 118 Rivervale Dr, #01-32, Rivervale Plaza, Singapore 540118

Distance on foot: 17 minutes (1.3km) 

QUEENSWAY SECONDARY SCHOOL

  • McDonald’s Queensway 

Address: 580 Queensway, Ridout Tea Garden, Singapore 149066

Distance on foot: 8 minutes (550m) 

SCHOOL OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, SINGAPORE

There are no listed eating spots within a 20-minute walking distance that are open after 10pm for this rally site. 

ST ANDREW'S JUNIOR COLLEGE

  • Master Briyani - Safa Indian Food 

Address: 9 Toa Payoh Industrial Park, #01-1209, Singapore 319061

TAMPINES MERIDIAN JUNIOR COLLEGE

  • Mr K Prata @ Kopitiam Corner

Address: 735 Pasir Ris Street 72, #01-364, West Plaza, Singapore 510735

Distance on foot: 11 minutes (800m) 

TEMASEK JUNIOR COLLEGE

  • Alsalam Restaurant

Address: 472 Tampines Street 44, #01-49, N4 Neighbourhood Centre, Singapore 520472

Distance on foot: 7 minutes (550m) 

  • Srisun Express Tampines

Address: 474 Tampines Street 43, #01-118, N4 Neighbourhood Centre, Singapore 520474

Distance on foot: 9 minutes (700m) 

VICTORIA JUNIOR COLLEGE

There are no listed eating spots within a 20-minute walking distance that are open after 10pm for this rally site. 

YUSOF ISHAK SECONDARY SCHOOL

  • Shi Fu Eating House

Address: 261 Punggol Way, #01-01, Singapore 820261

Distance on foot: 4 minutes (260m)

Fields and hard courts

Election meetings can be held at these sites from 10am to 1pm and 7pm to 10pm each day during the campaign period. The last day of campaigning is May 1.

DELTA HOCKEY PITCH

  • Zamas River Valley

Address: 429 River Valley Rd, Singapore 248328

Distance on foot: 20 minutes (1.4km) 

FIELD ALONG ANCHORVALE CRESCENT, NEXT TO THE VALES CONDO

  • Anchorvale Village Hawker Centre

Address: 339 Anchorvale Rd, #02-12, Singapore 540339

Distance on foot: 9 minutes (650m)

FIELD AT THE CORNER OF AMK INDUSTRIAL PARK 2 AND AMK AVE 5

  • Al Mubin Restaurant 

Address: 529 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-2359, Singapore 560529

Distance on foot: 15 minutes (1.1km)

FIELD ALONG BOON LAY WAY, NEXT TO CHINESE GARDEN MRT STATION

  • KNS Restaurant

Address: 346 Jurong East Street 31, #01-73, Yuhua Place, Singapore 600346

Distance on foot: 12 minutes (850m) 

FIELD AT THE CORNER OF DEFU AVE 1 AND DEFU LANE 10

  • Dim Sum Express

Address: 246 Hougang Street 22, Kimly Coffeeshop, Singapore 530246

Distance on foot: 8 minutes (550m) 

FIELD NEXT TO TAMPINES CONCOURSE BUS INTERCHANGE

  • Alsalam Restaurant

Address: 801 Tampines Ave 4, Singapore 520801

Distance on foot: 19 minutes (1.4km) 

  • Harry’s Tampines (Closes 11pm daily)

Address: 9 Tampines Grande, #01-19, Hitachi Asia Ltd, Singapore 528735

Distance on foot: 4 minutes (260m)

FIELD ALONG TAMPINES ST 22

  • Al Makan (Closes 2.30am daily) 

Address: 201D Tampines St 21, #01-1155, Tampines N2 Shopping Street, Singapore 524201

Distance on foot: 8 minutes (550m) 

  • Saffrons @ 201D

Address: 201D Tampines St. 21, #01-1163, Tampines N2 Shopping Street, Singapore 524201

Distance on foot: 8 minutes (600m) 

FIELD AT WEST COST PARK, NEXT TO CAR PARK 3

  • McDonald’s West Coast Park

Address: 71 West Coast Highway, Singapore 126844

Distance on foot: 1 minute (44m) 

FIELD ALONG WOODLANDS AVE 12, NEAR ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR MATERIALS

  • Dim Sum Express

Address: 21 Woodlands Cl, Primz Bizhub, Singapore 737854

Distance on foot: 8 minutes (550m)

  • Siam Square Mookata (Closes 3am daily)

Address: 11 Woodlands Close #01-46, Stall 3B, Singapore 737853

Distance on foot: 8 minutes (550m)

FIELD ALONG YISHUN CENTRAL, NEXT TO FUTSALARENA@YISHUN

  • Xin Wang Hong Kong Cafe (Closes 12am daily, except for Friday and Saturday at 2am) 

Address: 930 Yishun Ave 2, #01-40, Northpoint City North Wing, Singapore 769098

Distance on foot: 5 minutes (300m) 

  • Al Fatthah Food Expo Restaurant 

Address: 18 Yishun Avenue 9, #01-01, Junction Nine, Singapore 768897

Distance: 11 minutes (850m) 

FIELD OPPOSITE THE MULTI-STOREY CAR PARK AT BLK 670 EDGEFIELD PLAINS

  • KNS Indian Muslim Food

Address: 653A Punggol Dr, FoodCity, Singapore 821653

Distance on foot: 19 minutes (1.4km) 

HARD COURT ALONG CHOA CHU KANG AVE 4, NEXT TO CONCORD PRIMARY SCHOOL

  • McDonald’s Choa Chu Kang Lot 1 (Closes 12am daily, except for Friday and Saturday at 12.30am)

Address: 10 Choa Chu Kang Ave 4, #01-21, Choa Chu Kang MRT Station, Singapore 689810

Distance: 17 minutes (1.2km) 

  • Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang Choa Chu Kang 

Address: 52 Choa Chu Kang Loop, #01-02, Keat Hong Community Club, Singapore 689678

Distance: 18 minutes (1.2km) 

HARD COURT AND FIELD NEXT TO SUN PLAZA

  • Western Boy Express

Address: 11 Canberra Road, #01-05, Sembawang MRT Station, Singapore 759775

Distance on foot: 2 minutes (130m)

But if a physical rally is not your thing, you can watch livestreams of all rallies on CNA's GE2025 site, CNA's YouTube channel and on mewatch.

Source: CNA/mm

