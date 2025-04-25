Hungry after a GE2025 rally? A non-exhaustive list of supper spots near almost 50 rally sites

Physical rallies are making a comeback in the 2025 General Election after about a decade, kicking off with the first five taking place Thursday night (Apr 24).

And after all that passionate cheering (or listening to passionate cheering), you’re bound to be starving. Plus, with evening rallies possibly lasting till 10pm, it’s prime time for supper and some chit-chat.

The full lineup of rallies for the campaigning period till May 1 hasn’t been released in advance, but we've listed some supper spots near each of the 49 sites earmarked for rallies, categorised according to type of site. The two lunchtime rally sites are excluded from this round-up.

While not all of these sites may even see a rally or two, it pays to ready just in case. Here, we've listed at least one spot within a 20-minute walk from each rally site that's open 24 hours, unless mentioned otherwise.

Information is accurate as of Apr 24, 2025, based on Google Maps.