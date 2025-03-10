Lady Gaga performing 4 shows at Singapore National Stadium in May

Pop star Lady Gaga will be performing at the Singapore National Stadium in May. The singer is holding four shows at the venue, starting on May 18. The additional shows are on May 19, 21 and 24.

Ticket sales start on Mar 18 through ticketmaster.sg with several presales on offer. The Mastercard presale will take place from Mar 18 from 10am to Mar 20 at 9.59am.

The Klook presale will take place from Mar 19 at 10am to Mar 21 at 9.59am.

The KrisFlyer presale will take place on www.ticketmaster.sg on Mar 20 from 12pm to Mar 21 at 11.59am.

The Live Nation presale will take place on Mar 20 from 12pm to 11.59pm.

General onsale will take place on Mar 21.

She last performed in Singapore in 2012 for her Born This Way Ball Tour.

Lady Gaga released her seventh studio album, Mayhem, on Mar 7.