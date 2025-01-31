Music group SUI wins Mediacorp Malay singing competition Kaki Nyanyi, walks away with S$20,000 in cash
Music group SUI emerged victorious on Tuesday (Jan 28) in Mediacorp's Malay singing competition Kaki Nyanyi. The quartet – comprising singers Izat Ibrahim, Myra, Sunny Jackson and Syaz Smooth – trumped over finalists GTS and Tiga Rasa to walk away with a S$20,000 (US$14,470) cash prize and an opportunity to work on an original single with Edry Abdul Halim, one of the show's judges.
Kaki Nyanyi's judging panel also included Singapore Idols Hady Mirza, Taufik Batisah and Sezairi as well as Najip Ali and Malaysian celebrities like Naim Daniel, Syafinaz Selamat, Tomok and Edry Abdul Halim's brother and KRU groupmate Yusry Abdul Halim.
The finale of Kaki Nyanyi saw each finalist putting up a three-song mini-concert, including their respective takes on Landasan – a song specially composed by Edry Abdul Halim.
SUI's rendition of the song was highly praised by Edry. The group also performed the pop ballad Terus Hidup and the upbeat dance number Hingga Hujung Waktu.
SUI said of its win: "Kaki Nyanyi provided us with opportunities to push our creative boundaries in ways we could never have imagined. Through the challenges, we discovered new dimensions to our musical potential and forged strong bonds of camaraderie. Winning was an unexpected but delightful bonus, and it stands as a true reflection of the power of artistic collaborations."
