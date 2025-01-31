Music group SUI wins Mediacorp Malay singing competition Kaki Nyanyi, walks away with S$20,000 in cash

The finale of Kaki Nyanyi saw each finalist putting up a three-song mini-concert, including their respective takes on Landasan – a song specially composed by Edry Abdul Halim.

SUI's rendition of the song was highly praised by Edry. The group also performed the pop ballad Terus Hidup and the upbeat dance number Hingga Hujung Waktu.

SUI said of its win: "Kaki Nyanyi provided us with opportunities to push our creative boundaries in ways we could never have imagined. Through the challenges, we discovered new dimensions to our musical potential and forged strong bonds of camaraderie. Winning was an unexpected but delightful bonus, and it stands as a true reflection of the power of artistic collaborations."

