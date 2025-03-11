Logo
Veteran actor Richard Low was poached by another broadcaster but stayed with Mediacorp because he is 'the loyal type'
The actor, who has been with Mediacorp for 38 years, said he didn't mind "getting a lower salary" as long as the company respects him. 

Veteran actor Richard Low was poached by another broadcaster but stayed with Mediacorp because he is 'the loyal type'

Actor Richard Low (right) who's been with Mediacorp for 38 years, didn't mind "getting a lower salary" as long as the company respects him. (Photo: The OG Gang/Tiktok)

Jiamun Koh
11 Mar 2025 10:19AM (Updated: 11 Mar 2025 10:29AM)
In a recent video on The OG Gang a new TikTok account featuring veteran actors Chen Shucheng, 75, Richard Low, 72, and Zhu Houren, 70 the stars discussed the "quitting trend" among young people. 

"Have you realised how our generation's attitude towards a job is to stay loyal?" asked Chen, the oldest of the gang.

He observed how people now have a tendency to job hop to grow their salaries.

"It's why, even after working with the company for 50 years, my salary is still lower than some people," laughed Chen. 

Chen, Zhu, and Low have been with Mediacorp for 53, 39 and 38 years, respectively. 

When Zhu noted that workers now are not as loyal and are merely waiting for time to pass, Low remarked that many people stay with their jobs even though they don't like what they're doing. 

That prompted Zhu to bring up when Singapore had two broadcasters: Mediacorp and SPH MediaWorks.

He then asked his two pals if they've ever been asked to join the other company.

"Of course!" Low replied instantly. 

He continued: "But I'm the loyal type of employee. If everything is going well, the company respects you and gives you opportunities. It's okay if the salary [they give] is lower."

SPH MediaWorks was a free-to-air broadcaster that operated the channels Channel U and Channel i from 2001 to 2005. In September 2004, Mediaworks merged with Mediacorp.

The trio went on to stress the importance of staying loyal, asserting that it's vital in helping a person achieve "good results" at work.

"If you lack loyalty, it would be the same no matter where you go," dismissed Zhu.

Meanwhile, Low believes that loyalty is "something that comes naturally as long as the employers and staff show mutual respect for each other".

How many of you can see yourself working for the same employer for more than 30 years? (Photo: The OG Gang/Tiktok)
This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

Source: 8 Days/cg

