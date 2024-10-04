Actors Rui En and Lawrence Wong make directorial debuts in support of shelter dogs

That said, taking the director’s chair for the first time “was very stressful. I felt like a fish out of water. It's way out of my comfort zone. I think an occupational hazard as an actress is that you look at something and you're like, ‘Well, I may have made a different choice there if I were the director’. We’re all such armchair critics, but when you actually have to do it… it was very humbling, it was uncomfortable, simply because I didn't know which way was up. It was kind of scary. But, I’m very glad that I did it.”

In fact, it has been a year of stepping out of her comfort zone, said the actress, who also recently attended and graduated from bible school, something she said was “completely unexpected and very spontaneous and last minute”.

“And then this – I think it all kind of fits into this whole search for an identity that's outside of my celebrity status. It's been a couple of very turbulent years for me. There have been a lot of changes, career-wise and in my personal life. And I think that the good thing about going through that is that you get less afraid to step out of your comfort zone. When you start doing it, every experience builds up more and more, and your confidence goes higher.”